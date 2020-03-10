Coronavirus is finally forcing companies to pay employees PTO

Darden Restaurant Inc. Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse and many more have announced that as the coronavirus continues to spread, it will provide sick leave for every employee, hourly workers with no access to hourly leave policies.

On one hand, this is great. All workers should be given time to benefit, but restaurant workers need to cover those policies, especially as a matter of public health. Anyone who has worked in the food service knows how common and how serious it is for these workers to work in the sick

On the other hand, these employees should always have had sick days, and companies are setting new policies right now, meaning that they always seem to stay.

The past few weeks have taught us a lot about how many companies can do this full time. https://t.co/bqcy0kQFir

– Matthew Monagal (@Labspice) March 10, 2020

Similarly, California has instructed insurance providers to waive out-of-pocket expenses for coronavirus testing. Which again, great! The wards for this test have been reported to be over $ 3000. This type of expenditure is so restrictive that it prevents many people from experimenting and caring for the health of themselves and ordinary people.

I am pleased that Coronavirus has been tested free of charge for all those in California who need it. The federal government should follow California’s lead and ensure that no American cornea virus is screened for symptoms because they cannot carry it. pic.twitter.com/WiqeP5LAKW

– Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFinstein) March 9, 2020

However, if that’s the only thing insurance companies can order – and this is the number of rupt bankruptcies and Go Fund Me, and the general crisis on medical bills in America, it seems extra-criminal.

According to the New York Times, Senators Patty Murray and Rep. Rosa de Lauro introduced a bill that would help all employees get seven days’ sick time. This is not nearly enough, but it is not currently available to most employees per hour

In addition, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have called on Donald Trump to introduce a number of health measures for Americans, including unpaid vacation time for those who are under separation or whose children have dropped out of school due to the virus.

Do you know what helps to reduce coronavirus?

1. Treatment for everyone

2. Given sick days

৩. A smart fucking president.

– Addie Barkan (@adibarkan) March 10, 2020

