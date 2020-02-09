Coronavirus is in flight, says Chinese official

A Chinese official has confirmed a frightening news about the deadly coronavirus: it is airborne.

It was previously understood that the virus is transmitted from person to person in two main ways:

A person is checked with a thermal imaging camera as a precaution against the spread of a new coronavirus, at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport. Photo / AP

• Direct transmission: breathe air near an infected patient who sneezes or coughs, and

• Contact transmission: when a person touches an object contaminated with the virus before becoming infected by touching his mouth, nose or eyes.

However, over the weekend, an official in Shanghai confirmed that the virus also passed through aerosol transmission, which means that it can float a long distance in the air and cause infection later when he is breathed.

“Aerosol transmission refers to the mixture of the virus with droplets in the air to form aerosols, which causes infection after inhalation, according to medical experts,” said the deputy head of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, Zeng Qun at a press briefing on Saturday, according to the China Daily. .

“As such, we have called on the public to educate them about preventing and controlling the disease caused by family reunions.”

Concerns about the spread of the disease by air are so serious that the government has urged residents to cancel all social activities and avoid rallies.

Military officer in protective suit gives instructions to evacuees from Wuhan, China, on their way to hospital. Photo / AP A worker wearing protective equipment sprays disinfectant in a Chinese food store as a precaution against a new coronavirus at the Daelim market in Seoul, South Korea. Photo / AP

People are also asked to open the windows of the house to help with ventilation and to disinfect door handles, dinner tables and toilet seats.

This disturbing development comes as the number of deaths from the virus in mainland China reaches 811, which makes it more deadly than the epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

Employees work in the Huoyan pop-up laboratory specializing in nucleic acid testing on 2019-nCoV in Wuhan in central Hubei province of China. Photo / AP

89 other people, mostly in the epicenter of the Hubei virus, were declared dead following the epidemic, which pushes the number of deaths beyond the 774 killed in the world by SARS, which was installed in 2002 and 2003.

The number of people infected in China now stands at nearly 37,200.

There is however a small ray of hope, the World Health Organization affirming that the epidemic seems to “stabilize”.

