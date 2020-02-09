Coronavirus is in the air, a Chinese official confirms

A Chinese official has confirmed a scary new fact about the deadly corona virus: it’s in the air.

It was previously understood that two main ways in which the virus was transmitted from person to person were:

• Direct transmission: near an infected patient who sneezes or coughs, inhale air and

• Contact transmission: when a person touches an object infected with the virus before they infect themselves by touching their mouth, nose or eyes.

However, at the weekend, an official in Shanghai confirmed that the virus was also transmitted through the aerosol transmission, which means that it can float far in the air and later cause infection when inhaled.

“Aerosol transmission refers to the mixing of the virus with airborne droplets to form aerosols that cause infection after inhalation,” said Zeng Qun, deputy head of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, at a press conference on Saturday .

“As such, we have asked the public to raise awareness of preventing and fighting the disease caused by family reunions.”

Concern about the spread of the disease in the air is so serious that the government is asking residents to stop all social activities and avoid gatherings.

People are also asked to open windows in the house to assist ventilation and to disinfect door handles, dining tables, and toilet seats.

This worrying development is due to the fact that the death toll from the virus in mainland China has increased to 811, making it more deadly than the severe epidemic with acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

A further 89 people, most at the epicenter of the virus in Hubei, were pronounced dead in the outbreak, putting the death toll above 774 that SARS killed worldwide in 2002 and 2003.

Nearly 37,200 people are now infected in China.

However, there is a small glimmer of hope: the World Health Organization says the outbreak appears to be “stabilizing”.