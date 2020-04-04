Coronavirus is “no excuse” to deny separated parents access to children

The coronavirus “should not be used as an excuse” to prevent separated parents from seeing their children, warned Justice and Equality Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Flanagan said “many families” are concerned about the ongoing public health crisis over the ability to comply with access, maintenance payments and guardianship provisions.

“However, I think it is important to stress that the court decisions concerning access remain in force,” he said.

“The restrictions introduced to combat Covid-19 do not prevent them from being implemented and should not be used as an excuse by either party.”

Flanagan said there may be cases where couples cannot “strictly adhere” to the terms of an order during government-imposed restrictions to combat the spread of the pandemic.

But he said the parents could reach mutually agreed agreements for alternative contact, including phone calls and the likes of Skype, FaceTime and WhatsApp.

“Such an agreement should be noted by email or text,” said Flanagan.

“If the parties cannot agree on another arrangement, mediation services are still available and should be used.

“I would just like to invite everyone to remember that the well-being of the child is paramount at all times.”

‘Big problem’

Earlier this week, Fathers Rights Ireland said there was a “big problem” with some separated and divorced fathers who could not see their children via video technology.

Conor Dignam, who heads the group, said “in the past week there have been many messages asking what they [the fathers] can do about this.”

“There is no access at the moment for dads, and now many of them are contacting us saying that they are not even allowed to even have video chats or anything like that. Lots of ‘between them are now in pieces,’ he said.

In a statement last week, District Court judge president Colin Daly said concerns over the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, have left people “confused and uncertain” about the compliance with court orders regarding access, maintenance and guardianship.

The persons concerned were invited to contact their lawyer.

“Best result”

“The best result for children is that parents contact each other to voice their concerns and suggest ideas for practical solutions that can be put in place,” he said.

“The health problems of parents, their children and the extended family must be taken into account when sorting out the arrangements.”

Justice Daly said that if the parents can agree on “temporarily changed, you are free to do so.”

“When a child, by agreement, cannot spend his usual time with his parents, the court expects that contact will be established and maintained regularly,” he added.

“The use of video technologies such as Skype, Zoom, What’s App or Face-Time can help, and if that is not possible, telephone conversations should be arranged.

“These current restrictions mean that the details of each access order may not be fully applicable, but as parents, you must do everything you can to allow your child to continue to access in a safe and alternative manner.”

The Family Mediation Service of the Legal Aid Council offers free telephone mediation and conflict support to the parents concerned.

Although access or maintenance violation requests are not considered “urgent” during the crisis, Daly J. said that individual circumstances could be treated as urgent “if a good deal can be presented” in an e -mail to the competent registry.