Coronavirus is very much a tomb in Singapore, but it does everything to stabilize the economy: Prime Minister Lee

latest update: March 27, 2020, 5:27 PM IST

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Lown described the outbreak of the virus in Singapore as “very serious” and said his government would do whatever was necessary to stabilize the country’s economy, even if no one could say what was ahead.

Lee told reporters after the government unveiled Singapore’s $ 48.4 billion supplementary budget in parliament on Thursday to counter the outbreak of coronavirus, Lee assured that to stabilize the city’s state economy, keep jobs and help companies survive. He will do his best.

“We will do whatever it takes to do that,” Lee said.

“We want to see people that way; we have no idea that this is the end of the story because no one can say what’s ahead,” he added.

The city reported 683 viral infections and two deaths, but praised its approach and has so far refused to enter the complete lock.

Explaining the rapidly changing situation, Lee said his government thought the measures outlined in the February 18 budget would take several months to purchase and assess a second package.

But we didn’t expect the picture to change completely in a month, the health picture to change completely, the economic picture to change completely, Lee agreed.

“That’s why the government has completely changed its policy response, allocating $ 48.4 billion to Singapore to support jobs, workers and families,” he said.

The supplementary budget was approximately seven times the $ 6.4 billion of Singapore’s initial value in the February budget to reduce the consequences of COVID-19.

Singapore’s $ 55 billion budget is set to fight the virus so it can see the end of the year.

“Singaporeans need to be psychologically prepared to make things worse in the coming months,” Lee said.

In such a scenario, he said, the government is ready to use the reserves again.

Singapore has set aside a national budget for the supplementary budget announced on Thursday.

“With the flow of goods and people in a stagnant state, the economy around the world has been hit hard,” Lee said.

“As a free economy, Singapore is very difficult, especially in industries such as aviation, tourism and hotels,” he said.

It takes a long time: it’s not a V-shaped slope at the bottom, it’s not a U-shaped slope, according to the Times Strait of Lee.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has risen to 531,860, bringing the total to 24,057.

In 856533, the United States currently has the highest number of delays in the world, surpassing China and Italy. Nearly 1,300 people have died from the disease in the United States.

