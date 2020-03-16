Coronavirus: Italy reports 21,000 situations as Covid-19 an infection rises by 20% in one day

Italian officers say new coronavirus situations have jumped 20% to extra than 21,000.

The increasing selection of circumstances in Italy highlights Europe becoming the epicentre of the pandemic.

The complete selection of situations rose to 21,157, with 175 men and women fatalities, getting the total quantity of fatalities due to the fact the crisis commenced to 1,441.

Yesterday, Italy had reported 17,660 bacterial infections over-all, this means the most current figures confirmed an boost of 3,497 cases claimed in one working day.

Extra than 150,00 people today have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in 123 international locations about the earth, in accordance to the WHO.

Ferrari is set to close its manufacturing facility for two weeks immediately after the coronavirus outbreak disrupted the supply of critical sections.

Belgium, France, Switzerland and Germany are amid a amount of European nations around the world to close colleges.

Spain is introducing a point out of unexpected emergency and Italy is tightening its lockdown, while Denmark and Poland have turn out to be the most up-to-date international locations to shut their borders to most travellers in a bid to sluggish the distribute of the coronavirus.

China — wherever the virus 1st emerged late very last calendar year — is looking at new scenarios go on to dwindle, but Covid-19 has in new weeks unfold exponentially in Europe, the Middle East and North The usa.

On Saturday, the White Dwelling declared that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close make contact with with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, including reporters attending the Saturday White Residence briefing.

The move is staying taken as a precaution in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak, stated Judd Deere, a White Residence spokesman.