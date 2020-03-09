Coronavirus: Italy will suspend all sporting events until April 3

% MINIFYHTML1f2ce0dcfa4af6515e257f113a7c078511%

% MINIFYHTML1f2ce0dcfa4af6515e257f113a7c078512%

The Italian national football team will play England at Wembley on 27 March.

% MINIFYHTML1f2ce0dcfa4af6515e257f113a7c078513%

% MINIFYHTML1f2ce0dcfa4af6515e257f113a7c078514%

All sporting events in Italy, including all Serie A matches, will be suspended until April 3 due to the increasing spread of coronavirus.

% MINIFYHTML1f2ce0dcfa4af6515e257f113a7c078515%% MINIFYHTML1f2ce0dcfa4af6515e257f113a7c078516%

Italy’s leading sports organization, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), demanded that all sports be blocked by April 3 and urged the government to issue a decree implementing the measure.

This will include all Serie A matches, Italy’s top football division, but does not include Italian clubs or national teams competing in international competitions, such as the Champions League or the 2020 European Championship.

In a statement published after a meeting between representatives of all the major sporting federations of the Italian teams, CONI said: “Health protection is the top priority for all.”

Series A resumed Sunday with five games played at empty stadiums. Twelve rounds remain with the eight-time defending champion Juventus with a one-point lead over Lazio at the top of the table.

About 16 million people in the northern part of the country have been stranded due to the rapid spread of the virus.

Italy has been the European country most affected by coronavirus so far, with more than 9,000 confirmed cases and 463 deaths.

Earn £ 250K on Tuesday with Super 6!

FREE to play: Don’t miss out on winning £ 250 free on Tuesday. Tickets for 7:45 pm.