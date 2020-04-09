Coronavirus: Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the main English stars will compete in FIFA competitions

Some of England’s leading players, as part of the new FIFA 20 tournament held by the FA on Thursday, are staying out of their living rooms during Easter.

With the actual suspension of action due to the outbreak of coronavirus, players are closed on weekends – usually one of the busiest times of the season as the leagues approach their peak.

The #Footballsstayinghome Cup kicks off on Friday with 16 players, including Marcus Rashford, Manchester United, Trent Alexander Arnold and Lyon Olympics defender Lucy Burns.

Fans will be able to follow Brandon Smith and Richard Buckley’s comments on Twitter and YouTube FA from 4pm on Friday.

Other players in the game include Jadon Sancho, Mason Mont, Calum Wilson, James Madison, Calum Hudson-Oudi, Tommy Abraham, Todd Cantol and Ryan Sesgennon.

Launched next week, the competition hopes to raise awareness of the national trust in economic emergencies that will help charities and charitable foundations for those most affected by the outbreak.

