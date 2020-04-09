Coronavirus: Jamie Oliver reveals how to make homemade pasta in the new program

Once again, Jamie Oliver had a little help in preparing the cooking demo (Photo: Channel 4)

Jamie Oliver showed us how easy it is to make pasta – without the help of a pasta machine.

By heart, we had no idea it was that easy.

The TV boss encourages the nation to cook during the coronavirus-induced blockade in his program Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On.

Like the videos of Joe Wicks’ exercises on YouTube, when you watch the program, you’ll wonder how you did without it.

In today’s episode, Jamie and the random members of his offspring (along with his wife Jools, he is the parent of Poppy, 18, Daisy, 16, Petal, 11, Buddha, 9 and River 3) have created a tuna masterpiece with vegetable-pasta.

Jamie Oliver cooked the whole feast (Photo: Channel 4)

Jamie’s recipe is easier than the phrase suggests (photo: channel 4)

The ingredients include canned tuna, any vegetables you have on hand (in his case, leeks and broccoli), a trademark of oil splash added from a height, as well as pasta, flour and hot water.

Straight! In theory…

School art project or homemade pasta? Or both? (Photo: channel 4)

The children of Jamie, River, Petal and Buddy took part in the action (photo: Channel 4)

Here is the method for pasta:

1 Empty 3 cups of flour or plain flour onto a flat surface and create a dome shape with a dent in the middle

2) Empty a glass of hot water (for every three glasses of flour) into the flour

3) Stir with a fork until a thick dough forms

4 Knead until it is sticky, as in Play-Doh

5 Leave the cake for half an hour in greaseproof paper and a cloth

6 Roll out a small piece of dough into a small sausage with a thick center and thinner ends, and then drag your fingers to it for a thin, delicate, curved shape

7 Leave the pieces to dry until hard in a jar, with some rice grains to absorb water

Then, for the whole pasta dish (seven portions):

1 Put the pan on high heat, add five cloves of finely chopped garlic and a pinch of dried chili

2) Roughly chop vegetables and simmer with a pinch of salt and soften

3) Add tuna

4 Simmer for 40 minutes

5 Add a handful of cheese, for example, Parmesan cheese and lemon juice

6 Squash with a potato masher to make a sauce

7 Add pasta after cooking for 4-5 minutes

Jamie put on a T-shirt from his chef’s bare days for a demo – Jools had a field day with a fashion choice.

“Cannot close buttons!” she joked.

More: Jamie Oliver



Burn.

Jamie Oliver’s Keep Cooking and Carry On is every day of the week this week at 17:30 on Channel 4.

Do you have a history of show business?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: Jamie Oliver and Oprah Winfrey lead the quarantine chef together

MORE: Jamie Oliver reveals the best gluten-free chocolate cake recipe when daughter Petal celebrates her 11th birthday as a result of coronavirus blockage