Coronavirus: Jared Kushner is “useless” by Hurricane Katrina

Retired Lt. Russell Honore, known for his provocative response to Hurricane Katrina, called Jared Kouchner “soulless” for his remarks about efforts to fight coronary heart disease.

Mr Honor appeared on MSNBC and was asked about Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser after a press conference on Thursday.

“I don’t think he knows what the hell he’s talking about,” Honor said. “He’s completely soulless about what he’s talking about.”

In response to the situation after the Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005, Lt. Gen. responded to a correction by the federal government.

His remarks came after Mr Kouchner raised his eyebrows when he said the Federal Government’s strategic national reserves were “our reserves” and not for the states. The senior adviser, who is married to Ivanka Trump, has been hired to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the medical equipment supply chain.

“It was thought to be our Federal Reserve,” Mr Kouchner said. “It’s not going to be the state warehouses they use.”

According to previous reports, the US government’s website states that “the largest source of medicine and pharmaceuticals to save lives in the country for emergency use is public health in the country.”

“When state, local, tribal and territorial respondents request federal assistance to support their response efforts, the warehouse ensures that the right medicines and supplies are needed for those who need them most,” he said. “Emergencies are organized to respond to scalable responses to a variety of public health threats. These reservoirs contain sufficient resources to respond to large-scale emergencies simultaneously.”

The Trump administration later modified the government’s website to support Mr Kouchner’s claim that the reserves were not for countries.

“The strategic role of the National Stock Exchange is to complement public and local resources in times of public health emergencies. Many states have products in their warehouses. Equipment, medicines and life-saving devices available in the warehouse can also be used.” He used it as a short. When immediate supplies of these substances may not be available immediately, the “stopgap buffer” is. “

On Friday, Mr. Trump was asked about his critical remarks, and he tried to defend his son-in-law.

“Do you know what ‘we’ means? ‘” The president said.

He was then pressured as to why Mr. Kouchner’s remarks about air conditioning were not for the United States because they make up the United States.

“Because we need it for the government, we need it for the federal government,” Mr Trump said. We have to take care of our country because the federal government needs it, not just the countries. “

“I’m sorry,” he said. “He’s talking about the federal government.” “It’s a simple, basic question, and you’re trying to make it look very bad. You have to be ashamed of yourself.”

Mr. Trump did not elaborate on whether the federal government intends to do with ventilators instead of giving them to the states.

