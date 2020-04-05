Coronavirus: Jay-Z and Meek Mill send 100,000 masks to prisoners

Meek Mill and Jay-Z lead REFORM (photo: Getty)

Jay-Z and Meek Mill donated 100,000 face masks to prisoners while a coronavirus pandemic continues to spread the world.

Music stars are the heads of a group called REFORM Alliance, founded to reform the criminal justice system by changing law and policy.

The pair donated 40,000 Tennessee masks, 50,000 Rikers Island and 5,000 Parchman.

"I JUST DONE 100,000 PEOPLE'S MASK FOR BARS … including 50,000 For cyclists, 40,000 @ TNTDOC1 and 5k to # ParchmanPrison …"

“THANK YOU to our friend @ShakaSenghor for keeping this fee. We must protect vulnerable people and get out! “

Meanwhile, Jessica Jackson, chief spokesperson for REFORM Alliance, told CBS News: “It’s a very vulnerable population.

“We are really worried about the number of people entering and leaving the facility and the fact that people living there may be during this sitting pandemic duck.”

In an official website statement, an organization representative also said: “COVID-19 is spreading fastest in crowded and closed environments, and our prisons and prisons are at risk of an outbreak.”

“This is a huge threat to public health. At the moment, almost no government official has a plan to solve this crisis. REFORM does.

“We’ve worked with experts and spokespersons throughout the political corridor to develop a set of common sense that would make us all SAFE.

“We urgently need your help to get the attention of government officials. Raise your voice. We’re in this together. ‘

Jay-Z, Beyonce’s husband, is known for hits like 99 Problems and Empire State of Mind.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill has scored hits such as Going Bad and All Eyes On You.

