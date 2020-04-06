Coronavirus: Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are postponing UK tour

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell postpone UK tour until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Joe Sugg and his girlfriend Dianne Buswell decided to postpone the UK tour to 2021 due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Joe & Dianne Show was to take place nationwide over the next few months, but was postponed for a year.

Blocking measures have limited events organizing large crowds and gatherings, with people being advised to stay at home to help control the spread of Covid-19.

By posting a social media statement, Joe revealed that his tour with Dianne will now take place in March and April in 2021, and new dates will honor tickets already purchased by fans.

The YouTube star told fans: “As you know, we had to make a difficult decision to postpone The Joe and Dianne Show in 2020 due to current circumstances, but the good news is that the tour has been postponed and we can now confirm our new Easter dates 2021.

“Our organizer has managed to set a new date in almost all places and your tickets will be exchanged automatically. If the new date doesn’t work for you, contact the place of purchase. “

Joe explained that the program was forced to change seats in Liverpool and Southampton due to date changes, but fans will receive a refund and be able to secure tickets for new seats.

Updates will be available on the Joe & Dianne Show website, and Joe adds: “We’re really looking forward to our program next year.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve had a lot of fun rehearsing, and with even more time for finesse, you’ll have pleasure.”

Joe and Dianne have been meeting since 2018 after performing together in Strictly Come Dancing.

After the show, they publicly revealed their relationship, but Joe admits that he and Dianne want to keep some of their romance together.

Talking only with Metro.co.ukJoe said: “When it comes to liking our relationship, we’re both on the same page and we don’t share what we do.

“Of course, if you want to share everything, because it is basically your job, you have the duty to show the audience and openness to everything.

“But we also have an amazing audience that understands that there are some things we want to keep to ourselves.”

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise in the UK, the entertainment industry has been successful because many movies and TV shows are stopping production, and many artists are forced to give up concerts.

The London West End was closed, which led Andrew Lloyd Webber to stream their hits on YouTube so that fans could watch it.

Music artists follow this lead, and BTS recently performed virtually on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

At present, there are almost 48,000 coronavirus cases in the UK, and the number of deaths has increased to 4,934 people.

