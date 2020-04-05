Coronavirus: Justin Bieber “tries to help people in financial crisis”

Justin Bieber has made a donation to charity since the virus attack (photo: SplashNews.com)

Justin Bieber said he was thinking about ways to help those suffering financially from coronavirus fallout.

The crisis had a devastating effect on the global economy because many were no longer working.

Justin has already donated money to the Chunmiao Children’s Aid Foundation in Beijing.

Yesterday, singer Yummy took to Instagram (March 4) to share his message of support.

In the signature he said that he wanted to “recognize people who are not so easy.”

“As we all know, things are definitely uncertain now,” he said.

“Our procedures, structure and plans have changed because of the terrifying virus that is engulfing our nation. There are people who have lost (love) and also people are fighting for their lives.

“I woke up healthy today, for which I am very grateful, but I know there are people who have not done it.

Justin sent a message about support for fans on social media (photo: Getty Images)

Justin is currently in isolation with his wife Hailey (photo: Rachpoot / MEGA)

“I write this to recognize people who are not so easily.

“I want to say that (Justin’s wife) Hailey and I are praying for you, we are praying for those who have lost and those who are suffering from this discomfort.

More: Justin Bieber



“We understand that there are many people who can’t afford to stay at home now, people who don’t know how to pay bills. There are people struggling with great anxiety and worry.

“We’re currently working on ways to help people in financial crisis and let you know how you can help. We love you and we’re in this together. “

At the time of writing, there are 1, 245, 207 cases of coronavirus in the world. To date, 67 010 people have died of the virus.

Do you have a history of show business?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: Hailey Bieber feels “happiest for months” during quarantine with her husband Justin

MORE: Inside the love nest of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin at 8.5 million dollars in Beverly Hills, where they isolate themselves