Coronavirus: Juventus mentor Maurizio Sarri rejects Lyon’s fears by supporters | Soccer information

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri suggests that the coronavirus is a “European trouble.”

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri has rejected recommendations that fears about the coronavirus ought to avert Italian club lovers from touring to France for their draw in the Champions League versus Lyon.

Lyon stated earlier that the first leg of the final 16 of Wednesday would proceed as prepared immediately after the “choice of the French authorities to retain (the sport) in its preliminary configuration.”

The demise toll in the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, the greatest in Europe so much, improved to 11 on Tuesday when the state closed substantially of its wealthy north to quit the spread of the condition.

In a joint assertion, Laurent Fautra, the mayor of Decines, where by the Groupama de Lyon stadium is situated, and Christophe Quiniou, his counterpart in neighboring Meyzieu, urged the French authorities not to allow for Juve admirers to travel to the match .

“It is a European problem, thus, I think that our followers have all the rights to be here in Lyon,” Sarri claimed.

“Obviously, we experience this dilemma, and everyone, from folks to the authorities, will have to very first test to have it and then locate a solution.”

The disease has spread in Italy from the northern areas of Lombardy and Veneto, with new circumstances claimed in the center of Tuscany, the coastal region of Liguria and Sicily in the south.

The overall number of instances in the country has enhanced to a lot more than 280 and numerous sporting occasions have been canceled and Collection A matches, such as the Juventus match towards Inter on Sunday, have been purchased to be played behind closed doorways. .

The next leg among Lyon and Juventus will be performed on March 17 in Turin, in the Piedmont region, neighboring Lombardy and Liguria.

Lyon head coach Rudi Garcia has insisted that his workforce is absolutely focused on the recreation and refuses to get worried about the virus outbreak.

“We are concentrated on the field and very little else,” Garcia stated.

“We enable our officials offer with health and fitness complications associated to the coronavirus.”