Coronavirus: Katie Price “makes it work” while studying at Harvey’s home

Katie Price and Harvey are captivated at home

Katie Price expressed the opinion of parents around the world when she admitted the difficulties in home training of her son Harvey among the coronavirus crisus.

The reality star and former model fall in love with their 17-year-old son at home when the nation stays locked up to stop the spread of Covid-19.

She is now open to the challenge of teaching her son who has Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and is partially blind.

The 41-year-old said this week, “I work hard at home, Harvey, and we spend a lot of time reading together. It’s not easy, but we make it work. “

Katie, whose four other children are in quarantine with her fathers, said that despite the difficulties they face when adapting to this new standard, they still find time to support and praise the NHS for all the work they do to fight the Line virus front.

Katie admitted that she is hard at home learner at Harvey (photo: GC Images)

She added to Mail Online: “Harvey is happy to participate in the NHS campaign. He got involved in clapping and I’m so proud of him.

“We hope to find a way to raise money for the NHS to show how grateful we are for everything they do.

“I trained as a nurse, so this is very close to my heart.”

Last month, Katie went to social media to share the film with her and Harvey, praising those working on the front line in a pandemic.

In an Instagram movie, Katie said: “Me and Harvey would like to … we would like to thank everyone, all carers of nursing homes, nurses, doctors, everyone helping at the moment. Harvey, thank you very much.

“And you were amazing with Harvey’s medication and everything, so take care and thank you.”

She wrote to the movie: “A huge thank you to all health and social care workers on our front line during this pandemic. Harvey and I will send you great applause tonight at 20:00. Join us and clap your windows, doors and balconies. “

The star seems to be rising after a difficult 2019 when it declared bankruptcy when it returned to social media to wish its observers and fans good luck during the pandemic.

From sharing his wishes with former Peter Andrzej – who looks after the children, the Princess (12 years old) and Junior (14 years old) when he is closed – after the publication of the sweet image of Mother’s Day, maybe 2020 is the year of Pricey.

