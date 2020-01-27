Coronavirus: Kelantan intensifies the screening process at four important gateways | Malaysia

The Kelantan Health Department said the investigation is focusing on people who come from locations with coronavirus cases, particularly those who come through LTSIP, where a direct flight from Singapore to Kota Baru is offered. – Reuters picture

KOTA BARU, January 27 – The Kelantan Health Department has tightened the screening process to identify suspects with symptoms of the novel 2019 coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Its director Datuk Dr. Zaini Hussin said the department installed four thermal scanners at the four main gates on the Malaysia-Thailand border, including Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) in Pengkalan Chepa.

“In Bukit Bunga, Tanah Merah, we equipped three immigration, customs, quarantine and security complexes (ICQS) with thermal scanners. Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas and Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat.

“Officials at these gateways review people entering the country and if someone with clinical symptoms is found, the doctor on duty decides whether to treat or treat them,” he said to Bernama when he was contacted here today.

Dr. Zaini said the screenings focus on people who come from locations with coronavirus cases, especially those who come through LTSIP where there is a direct flight from Singapore to Kota Baru.

He added that the department had also given advice cards to the public, asking them to see a doctor immediately if they had symptoms of the virus infection.

So far, however, there have been no reports of coronavirus infection in Kelantan. – Bernama

