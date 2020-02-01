Coronavirus kills 259 in China, nearly 12,000 infected worldwide

February 1 (UPI) – China’s coronavirus deaths rose to at least 259 people on Saturday as the number of cases worldwide rose to nearly 12,000.

The National Health Commission said that 10 of those infected who started in December were in Taiwan.

Officials said the number of suspected cases reached 17,988, adding that they monitored about 137,000 people who had close contact with infected people.

In Hong Kong, more than 9,000 medical workers voted for a five-day strike on Saturday after the government refused to close all borders with mainland China.

The Hospital Authority Employees Alliance said 99 percent of its members voted to go on strike.

The first phase, outlined in a post on the union’s Facebook page, is the cessation of non-emergency services, the second phase is limited emergency services, and the strike could escalate if there is no response by next Friday.

At least 13 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Hong Kong. The government has extended school holidays and has excluded residents of Hubei Province, China, which is at the center of the outbreak, from entering the city.

The outbreak is believed to be due to a now closed Wuhan fish market. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak Thursday an international worrying public health emergency after the first case of US-to-person transmission was confirmed in the United States.

Health officials in the UK and Sweden confirmed their first cases of coronavirus on Friday. One in two people who tested positive for corona virus in the UK was a student at the University of York in Northern England.

Australia also recorded its first case of the virus and blocked entry of all foreigners from China on Saturday.

“As of now, foreigners (without permanent residents) who are in mainland China as of today will no longer be able to enter Australia for 14 days from the date of departure or transit through mainland China,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang has asked the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to help China procure medication to curb the epidemic. This resulted in a statement from the Chinese government.

The country has also canceled retaliatory duties on U.S. medical devices and other products needed to fight the virus, the Treasury said.

In the meantime, China encouraged residents to stay at home during the outbreak. Around 60 million people are locked up in the country. Authorities in 19 provinces have also encouraged companies to postpone workers’ return after the New Year holidays. Officials requested a delay until at least February 10.

Apple has temporarily closed all of its stores in mainland China and the UK has removed some employees from its consulates in China.