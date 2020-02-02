Coronavirus: Kiwi-born doctor said to ‘return to China’ in Auckland bus crash

An Auckland doctor says she was asked to “return to China” – even though she never went there and was born in New Zealand.

Dr. Linda Lum blows his nose on a bus this week after breathing dust on a busy road.

“An elderly man 4 meters away on the other side of the bus yelled at me, ‘Go back to your home in China [or] or we’ll all die,'” she told the Herald.

Protective medical personnel wait at the entrance to a clinic for fever patients and Wuhan patients in Fuyang in China’s central Anhui province. Photo / AP

“As a doctor, I know the label of coughing and sneezing to avoid contagion.

Even if I was sick, he was not at risk. “

Neither the driver nor the other two passengers on the bus said anything.

It wasn’t the first time Lum had heard such a comment, so she chose to ignore the man – assuming it was “simple ignorance”.

But when he got off the Auckland City Hospital bus stop on crutches, she thought, “You’re going to be over 30% likely that your doctor will be Asian, so if he starts to smell what you’re going to do so – get out? “

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus fears trigger anti-China racism around the world

• “No Chinese allowed”: racism spreads while coronavirus spreads

• Premium – Coronavirus triggers racism: “Send all Chinese people back to where they come from”

• Coronavirus: Queenstown mayor Jim Boult urges NZ not to “go down to racism and xenophobia”

Lum spoke the next day to a group of about 60 elderly Chinese people in their club rooms in Mangere, on behalf of the Auckland Chinese Medical Association.

“The main topic was the coronavirus and the goal was to educate them, dispel some myths and teach them about infection control in order to protect themselves, their families and the general public,” she said.

“Certainly, the public was very concerned about the situation, as the elderly are more likely to get, get sick and suffer from complications from any infectious disease.”

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said on Friday that there were “legitimate and understandable public health concerns” and that it was important to follow the instructions and advice of the Ministry of Health and health officials. public health.

“It is also important to know the obligations under human rights law, which prohibit discrimination in a number of circumstances and for a wide variety of reasons. These include ethnic origin, national origins and the presence of a physical illness and / or organisms in the body. capable of causing disease. “

Meng Foon, Race Relations Commissioner. Photo / File

There were some exceptions to the general rules, as if there was an unreasonable risk of infecting others with an illness and that no action could be taken to reduce the risk, said Foon.

“We ask all New Zealanders to remain calm and follow the instructions of officials from the Ministry of Health and Public Health.

“Please be kind, resist people’s judgments and typography based on their ethnicity, nationality or physical appearance. Victims of the types of abuse reported are just as concerned about their health as other members of the community. “

Anyone who believes they have been discriminated against in violation of human rights law can file a complaint with the commission, said Foon.

.