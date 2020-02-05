Coronavirus: Kiwi In China Shows What Locked Life Looks Like

Weet-Bix and pasta help keep a New Zealander alive while under control in China as the country fights to contain the deadly coronavirus.

Adam Fern lives in Hangzhou, the most populous city in Zhejiang province, about eight hours by car from the epicenter of the epidemic: Wuhan.

Locked in his apartment, he began to tell what life in the field looks like through social networks Facebook and YouTube.

In a photo, he shares what subway travel looks like these days. While the passengers are seated in their seats, soldiers armed with shields and wearing face masks line the aisle.

Adam Fern’s New Zealander’s fridge is stocked and ready because it remains locked up in China. Photo / Adam Fern

“Hello national quarantine,” he quips.

In the latest update, more than 24,600 people were infected with a coronavirus. The death toll is now 494, while just over 1,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Yesterday evening, nearly 200 people – including Kiwis, Australians and Pacific Islanders – who were in Wuhan arrived on an Air New Zealand charter flight. They are now in quarantine for 14 days at a military base in Whangaparāoa.

Fern, from Napier, also gives an overview of his living situation – sharing a photo of a stocked refrigerator and pantry.

Among the packages of frozen meals and large bottles of water are New Zealand branded items – anchor butter, fresh Meadow milk and Nutri-Brex – the international name for Weet-Bix, the favorite breakfast of kiwis.

“I’m stuck with enough supplies to keep me alive for about a month (ish).”

Military personnel with masks are seen all over China, including the subway. Photo / Adam Fern

He tells friends and family that he is “nice and busy” with a home exam and research paper from his higher education provider, Massey University, and was currently home with a salary full.

In a YouTube clip this week, a black mask covers half of his face as he shows what it’s like to venture out into the city these days.

When he went out to buy supplies from a local supermarket, he found streets generally full of thousands of people who were practically deserted.

“In this area, you should expect traffic or people on par with Westminster and London. But, as I will show you, there is literally nothing here.

Adam Fern, of Napier, is a Kiwi living in China. Image / YouTube

“There are a few taxis, maybe a few other things, but not a lot. This place is absolutely deserted. It’s a little scary.”

As he reaches the six-story supermarket – with about 20 entrances, he says – he finds them all closed.

When crossing an empty metro station, he underlines how frightening it is that there is “no soul in sight” and explains how important it is to touch nothing in case of infection.

“I take great care not to touch anything here. I actually don’t have any hand sanitizers on me.”

The last step towards his apartment complex also becomes difficult; when barriers suddenly appeared since he left – something that is now normal.

People are arrested for temperature checks before being allowed in.

“Anyone who doesn’t pass their check is put in a van and taken to the hospital – this is not where you want to consider that there are hundreds of people with coronavirus in this hospital.”

Finally reaching his house, he says he will continue to stoop and do his best not to have a fever.

“The last thing I want is to go to one of these temperature controls … and be taken to one of these hospitals because of a too warm forehead.

“I will keep everyone posted.”

