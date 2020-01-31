Coronavirus: Kiwi man describes horror scenes of people fighting over food and selling masks thrown in fear of virus in China

People compete for food, pick up the masks used in the trash to resell, inflate the prices of everyday products and even spit on each other.

This is how a New Zealand man living in China described his reality, adding that the China you see on the Internet is far from the truth.

More than 200 people died as a result of the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan, panic spreading around the world.

The Kiwi man lives in northeast China with his wife and two children – and says they are barely making it.

“The situation is getting worse day by day … everything has collapsed here,” said the man, who asked for anonymity for fear of the safety of his family.

“Now it’s come to the point where you want to carry a baseball bat with you. You don’t know what’s going on around the corner.”

Pedestrians wearing masks walk on Nanjing East Rd in Shanghai. Photo / Bloomberg

People are encouraged to stay indoors at all times and only go outside when necessary with masks to be worn outdoors at all times.

But their number is small and perhaps not even clean.

When available to be purchased for as little as 10 cents, the man said that people were selling masks for $ 50.

“I see old ladies walking around picking up masks from the trash, then they sell them on the street the next day laughing,” he said.

“When China says it has enough and distributes it, it is not, I can tell you that now – there is no longer anywhere.”

To make them look new, the women ironed them after taking the masks out of the trash, the man said.

As a foreigner, he said he had always been discriminated against while living in China, but amidst the fear of coronaviruses, things had gotten worse.

It is believed that strangers did not deserve the right to fresh food and now the man will not even try to shop in a supermarket.

But getting fresh was a challenge for everyone right now, he said, with fights often breaking out over things like eggs and vegetables.

Students line up to disinfect their hands to avoid contact with the coronavirus before school in Cambodia. Photo / AP

To make matters worse, people claim to be infected and threaten to spit on others in order to contract the coronavirus too, he said.

Meanwhile, despite the grim reality of life in China at the moment, there was little that the man could do to change his family’s circumstances.

As a consultant, the man said that all of his business for the year had dried up and that his wife’s business was not making money either.

“Nobody pays his bills, nobody pays you. My wife’s business is losing money every day,” he said.

“It will ruin us to the point that if I come back to New Zealand with my children, I will be homeless.

“We have no choice but to stay here or be homeless in New Zealand.”

A family wearing face masks walks on a pedestrian crossing in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo / AP

But even being able to leave China was far from possible, he said.

The man estimated that it would take more than $ 20,000 to bring everyone home, after having already spent about $ 5,000 trying to get to South Korea.

And even if they had bought tickets for the flight, they had always been overbooked and South Korean citizens always had priority over foreigners.

In New Zealand, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) operation was underway to try to save the stranded Kiwis from Wuhan.

However, the trip from the city where the man lives with his family to Wuhan was far too long, the man said.

“I would love to bring my kids back to New Zealand (but) we can’t get out of here,” he said.

“I guess there are thousands of strangers stuck in this position with the families, we just ride the time and see what’s going on.”

The man encouraged the Kiwis not to give money directly to China, instead of helping others to try to make a difference offshore.

