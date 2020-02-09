Coronavirus: Kiwi passenger stunned by lack of controls entering New Zealand

A family that cut short their vacation to China after fearing for their safety because of the coronavirus is dumbfounded by the low response level at Auckland Airport upon arrival.

Aucklander Leah Robertson landed in New Zealand last Tuesday with her husband, a Chinese national, and their 4-year-old daughter.

The family was on a three-week vacation to China to visit her husband’s family for the Lunar New Year in Jinan, the capital of Shandong Province when the city began to close.

Robertson, who had visited China twice before, said the first indication that something was wrong was when the guards scanned their temperatures as they walked through the door of a popular mountain on January 20.

The next day, they took their daughter for a short walk near their apartment before isolating themselves.

The family had brought masks to China with them because of the pollution, but put them on whenever they went out.

At this point, the whole city had closed. Public transport was stopped and the shopping centers closed. Students and workers were also asked to delay their return to work and school after the Chinese New Year holidays.

Robertson said being in a country where access to online information was limited and she didn’t speak the language – luckily her husband did – had been extremely frightening.

“If I had a temperature because I was a little cold – if they had pointed at me and I had failed, I would not have understood a word of what was going on but I would probably have been arrested. That’s why we just wanted to leave. “

Rather than contacting the New Zealand embassy, ​​they decided to leave and were able to resume their four-day flights to New Zealand.

Their flight between Jinan and Chengdu was canceled and they rushed to get another one before waiting 13 hours at the international terminal for a connecting flight to Auckland.

“80% of [domestic] flights have been canceled. We started to think that we will never get out of here – we will never get out.”

On board the half-full Sichuan Airlines flight, everyone was wearing masks, and airline staff checked all passenger temperatures before leaving Tuesday at 7 p.m.

But Robertson, who expected to be greeted by a medical team, said that no one was on the ground in Auckland to check on those arriving from China.

“In China, everything is very obvious. They point it [thermal cameras] and someone is sitting there and you will be caught if you do not meet the conditions.

“But in New Zealand, there was nothing. To me, it was like getting off a plane and walking and no one seemed really worried.”

She said ground staff seemed to be more concerned about the food they brought to the country.

“I thought, ‘New Zealand – what are you doing?’ He’s probably here and just hasn’t been reported. That’s my feeling. “

They were given leaflets with advice on self-isolation and what to do if they felt sick, but no one was applying it, she said. She was worried about the other people who got off the plane without any isolation.

“I could be honestly in a swimming pool. A library, a supermarket. They trust us to do the honorable thing.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said that the public health teams did not carry out individual inspections, but informed each passenger and asked the passengers to seek advice from the public health nurses in case of symptoms.

He also recommends that those who traveled to mainland China after February 2, isolate themselves for two weeks upon arrival in New Zealand.

Since last week, anyone who left or transited through mainland China from February 2, unless they are New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families, from Tokelau, Niue and Cook Islands and flight crews who have used appropriate protective gear, will be denied entry to New Zealand.

