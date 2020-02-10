Coronavirus: Kiwi worried about inability to get more masks and gloves if Wuhan gets stuck

A Kiwi who chose to stay in Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the coronavirus – during the lockdown does not expect the city to reopen later this week.

But while the South Islander remains safe in his downtown apartment, his main concern is the shrinking of his protective gear he must wear when venturing out for supplies and his inability to get hold of more.

The man in his thirties, who spoke to the Herald on the condition that he was not named, has been locked up in his apartment for 18 days so far and says that he and many others are in the limbo until the government makes an announcement on Friday.

The holiday period in China has been extended for another two weeks until at least February 14 – but as the number of deaths continues to rise, residents believed the city would remain closed.

“The trajectory for it and the modeling for it suggests that it will probably run out by April. So probably around mid-April, things will be back on track again.”

Supermarkets and pharmacies are open, but the stock they hold is limited and there no longer appear to be masks and hand sanitizer in the city.

“Things like the disinfectant were sold weeks ago. There isn’t much to have there.”

The Kiwi said his biggest concern was that he only had enough protective clothing such as gloves, masks, goggles and disinfectant to leave his apartment five times before running out because he did not take the risk of reusing them.

He goes out to the supermarket every five to six days, but says that the quality of fresh produce and meat – if he is lucky enough to find it – is poor and that he pays about 35% more than normal .

“Instead of eating beautiful supermarket carrots, I could eat horse carrots and instead of getting green leafy vegetables of virgin appearance, I get some sort of what seems to have come out of the cabbage plot dad’s.”

Once the fresh produce is used up, it survives with noodles, dumplings, porridge and rice until it is able to restock.

Although people are not prevented from going out, the generally lively city resembles a city where only authorized vehicles are allowed on the roads and about 5% of the normal population outside.

“On top of that, you have completely empty roads for ambulances, police cars and cars moving around the neighborhood, so the traffic is extremely low.”

About 5% of the expatriate community with which the man, in his early 30s, is associated has left the city – including his European girlfriend – so he continues to work, read and listen to podcasts.

He also has an exercise bike and a set of weights to help him maintain his fitness level and talks with his family in New Zealand every day.

“Everyone spends a lot of time on social media, sort of being each other’s eyes and ears. If you have a warning, a neighborhood supermarket has trends, you can go down and get them .

“If someone sees someone being kicked out of the house by the Hazmat team, you could somehow find out.”

He saw a person in the hallway from his apartment being deployed on a stretcher by officials wearing white protective gear and could only assume that the deadly virus had killed another person.

The man had seriously thought about taking the evacuation flight to Kiwis last week – but decided not to go for fear of leaving his business and not knowing when he would be allowed to return.

“I thought about it, but I don’t think it’s the best option for me. I feel like everyone here is enjoying the benefits of being here in their own way – whether it’s a lifestyle of income or opportunity. in this – it’s up to no one else to bail us out when everything is pear shaped.

“… That being said, it’s not all that bad – it’s possible to survive. As long as you isolate yourself really well, everything should be fine.”

On the positive side, he said it was nice to sit inside and have a few weeks of peace as a retreat from silence.

“I guess it’s kind of like what retirees could do. Potter goes around the house a bit, put it away. Check on the balcony and watch what the neighbors are doing, make a cup of tea, get out. It’s not so bad. “

READ MORE:

• Ministry of Health: no new case, “surveillance of a new coronavirus threat”

• Massive increase in coronavirus cases as China mourns death of whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang

• Coronavirus: Kiwi passenger stunned by lack of controls entering New Zealand

• KFC worker diagnosed with coronavirus after 12 hour shift

.