Coronavirus: Kiwi’s desperate woman rushes to make a rescue flight to New Zealand from Wuhan

by Matthew Theunissen from RNZ

It was difficult for some New Zealanders from Wuhan trying to pass security checks and obtain last-minute permits to board the evacuation flight for the night.

But early today, government-chartered flight NZ1942 finally took off from the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus epidemic, bound for Auckland.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to RNZ that the flight took off at 6:45 am (NZT).

Lily Gao, who RNZ has been talking to for more than a week as she plans to escape the locked city, has been held at a checkpoint with her two-year-old daughter for more than three hours, while another Auckland woman decided that running the glove at the airport was not worth the risk.

Shaking his letter of support from the New Zealand Embassy in Beijing, Gao and his daughter left his parents’ house in Wuhan five hours before arriving at the airport – a journey that usually takes about 60 minutes.

They had to pass through four checkpoints, where their documents were checked and the temperatures taken. At one o’clock, local government officials told them that they did not have the necessary permits from the Chinese authorities.

“We called the New Zealand consulate in Beijing and they called the Chinese authorities. Then the Chinese authorities called the local police station,” she said. “Finally, they let us through.”

Gao, who is 12 weeks pregnant, spoke to RNZ as she waited for her boarding pass at the airport, and was confident that she would be able to board the plane.

She was looking forward to returning to New Zealand. Neither did his daughter, Elysse.

“Elysse is very enthusiastic about the idea of ​​coming home. She needs her dad, she needs her friends, she also needs her teachers in her daycare.”

Barely an hour and a half before arriving at the airport, Auckland woman Victoria Chen and her one-year-old son finally received a permit to travel through the city.

They were on their way there when RNZ spoke to Chen. They had already passed six checkpoints and she was convinced they would fly.

“I just got the permit at 2.30pm and … I’m on my way to the airport. It takes (another) two hours on the road and we’re in a traffic jam but … I’m going to do it should be fine,” said -she.

Each passenger is asked to pay $ 500 for the flight and is only allowed to take 10 kg of hand luggage each.

Another woman, who only wanted to be called Wu, decided not to make the trip because of the risk it would pose for her eight-year-old son.

“Given our situation, we decided to stay in Wuhan. There is a certain group of people who probably do not know that they have been exposed to the virus and whether they will be infected,” she said.

“My son has certainly not been exposed to the virus (so) it is safer for him to stay home at this point. Once he goes out and travels, there is no guarantee that he will be infected or not. “

Anxious wait for families

Meanwhile, the families of those in Wuhan eagerly await the return of their loved ones.

Once there, they will have to spend two weeks in solitary confinement in a military training camp on the Whangaparaoa peninsula in Auckland.

Harry Li, whose six-year-old son is in Wuhan, plans to join him in quarantine after landing in China.

“I just want to see my child as soon as possible. I will be quarantined with him for 14 days – he must be a little scared by himself,” he said.

“He is still young. I am preparing all kinds of things these days for our forties – things to eat, clothes to wear and what I should do with him during these 14 days.”

Li managed to get her son to accompany him on the flight to Auckland.

The plane is expected to land at Auckland Airport around 6:30 p.m. today.

.