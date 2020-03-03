coronavirus:-la-county-well-being-officials-making-ready-for-outbreak,-urge-general-public-to-not-worry

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Los Angeles County may have viewed just one particular case of coronavirus, but it is prepping for an outbreak nevertheless.

The county commenced testing for the condition previous Thursday.

“We have screening capability in this article in L.A. County. We are just one of the places in the United States that has its possess lab,” mentioned Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of Los Angeles County Public Wellness.

Ferrer says even though there have been no signals of any neighborhood transmission inside of the county, people need to have to put together for quite possibly remaining limited to their houses for times on close if a significant outbreak hits.

Colleges could be shutdown. Even companies are remaining warned that they may well have to near.

“If the resource of publicity was in your office constructing, we may perhaps will need to request you to mail everyone residence while we confirm how bad the exposures were,” she reported.

Wellness officials and county leaders are inquiring citizens to maintain their fears in examine, pointing out that whilst COVID-19 is new and has no vaccine, it continue to pales in comparison to the flu.

“I inform folks ‘do not panic.’ When you search at the loss of life price for influenza — significantly better than coronavirus. I feel what has created the hysteria is the fear of the unidentified,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“Flu, influenza in the United States has currently brought on 18,000 deaths and contaminated a lot more than 35 million people today. And I imagine we need to don’t forget that,” explained Ferrer.

Well being officers say Coronavirus in Los Angeles County is just a issue of time.

“Coronavirus will be right here. It truly is possibly below previously,” stated Ferrer.