Coronavirus: Lady Gaga and Sam Smith’s album delays are “unnecessary”

Lady Gaga and Sam Smith are just two artists who have delayed their albums due to coronavirus blockade, and the pandemic has undoubtedly had a huge impact on the music industry.

However, some of them delay the release, while others are still progressing, no one seems too sure what the right action plan is.

Although the delay can be associated with many factors, from a PR perspective, postponing release dates can actually harm artists, not help.

Harry Rutter, a personal journalist and publicist, said Metro.co.uk: “There is no better time to release new music than now, everyone is looking for something to do.

“Postponing the release until blocking to allow press tours and concerts is really unnecessary these days.

“More and more artists are using social media to perform for fans, giving them more opportunities to listen to their music.

“For example, the American singer and songwriter Erykah Badu organized an online concert at an affordable price for access, which has gained a larger and wider audience.

“The only way Lady Gaga could lose money is through live concerts, and she could easily get that money back by being smart online.

“She could promote the promotion of the issue by phone during radio interviews, via a video link for television and its numerous online observers.

“Those who are not at work because of blockage need something they should listen to every day. Fans want this connection with the artist, shouting on Instagram video would make their day, week or year.

“Some artists may be afraid of release during the block, but I really believe that the time has come, people are streaming content from home all day. I think fans generally understand this because we all do it together, but some frustration may be due to longer waiting times for release. “

Sazrah Hunt, an artist and international music producer, added: “For me, I’ve seen blockade have a positive effect on independent artists.

“This week I released a new song and met with a greater response on social media compared to my last version before the block.

“Great artists like Lady Gaga don’t necessarily need a press tour and arena concerts to drop the album.

“In fact, blocking is a greater chance for creativity and contact with fans on a more personal level, such as through live broadcasts.”

Gaga, who raised over $ 35 million (£ 28 million) to help with coronaviruses, has recently revealed that her upcoming album Chromatica will be rolled back.

She reasoned: “It’s such a hectic and frightening time for all of us, and although I think art is one of the strongest things that we need to ensure joy and healing in such moments, it just doesn’t seem right to release this album with everything that happens during this global pandemic.

“Instead, I prefer to spend time looking for solutions. It is important for me to pay attention to the necessary medical equipment being provided to healthcare professionals, to ensure that children who attend public school meals receive the help they need, and we help those who are financially affected by a pandemic. “

However, we didn’t have to wait too long because Gaga recently announced a list of songs – including such as BLACKPINK, Ariana Grande and Elton John.

