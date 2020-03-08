Coronavirus latest: Ozzy cancels SXSW appearance – as Queen & Adam Lambert shelve Paris show

Ozzy Osbourne along with Queen & Adam Lambert are the latest artists to change their upcoming plans due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ozzy was due to attend the world premiere of Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne at South By Southwest later this month. But he won’t now appear due to the spread of the flu-like virus, according to a press release.

The former Black Sabbath vocalist was recently forced to postpone his rescheduled No More Tours 2 dates to allow the singer to seek medical treatment in Europe following his 2019 fall at home and his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Queen & Adam Lambert, meanwhile, have been forced to postpone their show at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on May 26 as a result of coronavirus.

A statement on Queen’s website says: “Unfortunately, our show in Paris has had to be postponed following a government decree in France to cancel all indoor events over 5000 capacity in France until May 31 in an effort to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

“We are currently working with the promoter to try to reschedule the date. We will make a further announcement at the earliest opportunity. Please keep hold of your tickets, which would be valid for the new date. Ticket holders will be advised on reimbursement procedure, if required, in due course.”

Earlier this week, Slipknot, Whitesnake, Sons Of Apollo and Michael Schenker, along with Trivium and Lacuna Coil, all postponed tour dates because of coronavirus.

The UK’s Hammerfest and HRH AOR have also been affected, while Testament, Exodus and Death Angel were recently forced to pull the plug on their planned show at Milan’s Trezzo Live Club, after Italian authorities cancelled all public events in the area as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

Green Day also put the brakes on their planned Asian tour

The World Health Organisation have posted public advice in light of the spread of the virus which covers basic protective measures against coronavirus.