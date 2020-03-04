coronavirus:-lausd-having-safety-measures-amid-outbreak

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Los Angeles Unified College District produced a movie Tuesday outlining the safeguards it is getting to protect against young children and grown ups from catching the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The movie begins out with Superintendent Austin Beutner saying:

“I want to give you an update on the possible distribute of the corona virus to our university neighborhood. “

The video went out to all of the households, staff and the district’s social media accounts. In it, the video reminds family members that there isn’t a coronavirus case in the district.

Beutner instructed ABC7 he doesn’t want anybody to worry.

“The most essential point we can do from regulate standpoint is to make absolutely sure we test to avert the prevalence in our school community,” he stated.

The district video clip clarifies what individuals need to do to preserve from obtaining sick. It really is the exact guidance to battle off the flu.

A single of the items the college district has performed is incorporate extra men and women to comprehensively scrub and thoroughly clean the faculties and significant contact spots like desks, playgrounds and also college buses.

Mom and dad and grandparents we spoke with on Tuesday notify me they’re currently taking precautions to protect against their young children from getting unwell.

“I tell them they are intended to clean his fingers just about every time when he touch one thing and he can use a mask to safeguard himself far too,” explained Maclovio Gonzalez.

“I use a whole lot of hand sanitizer, I carry wipes so I cleanse every little thing anywhere he sits. Clean his palms and just make positive he stays clean up,” reported Mayra Lopez.

The district reported it retains in shut communication with the wellness division.