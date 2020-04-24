Coronavirus live updates: 14% of 3,000 New Yorkers show a positive result; NFL draft puts sports back in the spotlight – News – The Palm Beach Post

The results of a random test of New Yorkers released on Thursday showed that an outbreak of the coronavirus is widespread in the state. The NFL draft, though virtual, may bring temporary attention as it puts the sport back in the spotlight after teams ’fears and crowds burn the pandemic.

Starting Sunday, New York health officials randomly tested people in several shops and other locations across the state. Objective: To help understand who has built immunity to the virus and where it is most common. By extrapolating the infection detected by researchers in the state’s nearly 20 million population to 13.9 percent of researchers, “about 2.7 million have been infected,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The draft NFL, which was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but was forced to move online by the virus, has little chance of infection this year. Sports agent Leigh Steinberg noted that while the draft draws large crowds, traditionally only the best players participated in the procedure. “For over 90.95% of players, it’s always been a virtual draft,” he said.

Also on Thursday, Parliament intends to pass legislation with the primary aim of providing assistance to small businesses affected by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 4.4 million Americans filed for new unemployment claims last week alone. Another among the weeks was the huge number of new unemployed, the Ministry of Labor said.

The measure was approved by the Senate on Tuesday, the same day Senate Elizabeth Warren’s brother Donald Reed Herring died of COVID-19. The virus has killed more than 187,000 people worldwide. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.6 million confirmed cases have been reported, including more than 856,000 in the United States. More than 47,000 deaths have been reported in the United States.

Nearly 14% of 3,000 New Yorkers are positive

Random testing of 3,000 New Yorkers revealed that 13.9% had been infected with the coronary virus and that they developed an antibody, administrative director Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. Cuomo, according to preliminary data, said it is likely that 2.7 million people in the state will be infected and the mortality rate will be 0.5%. Data were collected over two days in 19 provinces and 40 localities in the state. Positive positivity for men was higher than for women, higher for New York residents, about 21% than for other states.

“They were people outside,” Cuomo said. “They had been infected, they had an antibody and they’ve recovered.”

– Joseph Spector

Elizabeth Warren’s brother died of a coronavirus

Senate Elizabeth Warren announced that her eldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, has died of a coronavirus after infection. D-Mass. Warren tweeted that Herring, 86, a Vietnam veteran who joined the Air Force at 7 p.m., “was a charming and funny, natural leader.” The Boston Globe reported that the herring test was positive for the coronavirus about three weeks ago. He was taken to Norman Regional Hospital in Norman, Oklahoma, on April 15th. He died six days later. Warren thanked the nurses and other medical professionals who cared for his brother.

“But it’s hard to know that there wasn’t a single family holding her hand or saying‘ I love you ’again – and no funeral for those of us who loved her to keep each other close,” he said. “I miss you my dear brother.”

– William Cummings

The House is expected to accept a $ 484 billion stimulus reduction

A popular small business loan program that runs out of money is getting a cash fusion. Parliament is expected to give final approval on Thursday for legislation that would pump $ 320 billion into the Paycheck Protection program, which aims to prevent small businesses from closing down and their workers from continuing unemployment. The law also has about $ 75 billion for hospitals, $ 25 billion for testing, and $ 60 billion for emergency loans and assistance. The bill was passed by the Senate on Tuesday and President Donald Trump has announced he will sign it.

– Michael Collins and Christal Hayes

The NFL draft brings the sport back into the spotlight

Remember when sports were the thing? The professionals will focus for the first time on a Thursday night of more than a month as the National Football Associations begin their collegiate draft. In practice, but still. Thousands of fans will leave the first round of the league’s annual “player selection meeting,” which will usually withdraw to the site for the first round. The second and third rounds are scheduled for Friday, with the final four rounds completing on Saturday. The Cincinnati Bengals will get their first choice, which deserves their tough earned terrible 2019 campaign when they went 2nd-14th. They are expected to take on LSU defender Joe Burrow.

Illinois will announce a changed home air order during May

CEO JB Pritzker announced Thursday that a modified version of the order placed by Illinois at home will take effect on May 1 and will continue for a month.

“Illinois is now looking at the peak or peak of deaths per day in late April and early May,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said his office worked with universities, health departments, and external consulting groups to model state cases and draft a modified order.

The changed order allows state parks to begin a gradual reopening; allows greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries to reopen as necessary businesses; requires people to wear a face shield or mask when in a public place where they cannot maintain a social distance of at least six feet.

Pritzker already canceled personal classes for the rest of the year.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, more than 36,000 people have diagnosed the virus as positive in Illinois, and more than 1,600 have died. Most of these cases occurred in and around Chicago. According to the facility, about a third of the state’s ICU beds and two-thirds of ventilators are available.

“The predictions are clear. If we canceled our home stay order tomorrow, we would see thousands of our deaths a day by the end of May, and it would last well in the summer,” Pritzker said.

Cuomo shreds McConnell on “bankruptcy route”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comment that the federal government refused to rescue bankrupt states was “an ever-stupid idea of ​​all time,” New York President Andrew Cuomo said. McConnell referred to petitions from states and local governments to protect the federal government. funding for their coronavirus responses.

“Do you want to see the market fall through the basement?” Cuomo continued. Let the state of New York declare bankruptcy. … You see this collapse of the national economy, just stupid. “

– Lorenzo Reyes

Unemployment claims continue to break record numbers

More than 26 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits in the past five weeks. A record amount reveals the devastating toll on the economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic. About 4.4 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week, the labor ministry said Thursday. That would have been a record less than two months ago. Economists estimate that 4.5 million applications were smaller than the approximately 5.2 million applications filed the previous week and lower than the all-time high of 6.86 million applications filed at the end of March.

“Requirements have declined over the past two weeks, but remain at an exceptionally high level,” ” High Frequency Economics research experts wrote.

– Charisse Jones

The protesters say the matter is economic, not political

Many protesters who challenge the restrictions in their states strongly oppose the growing report that they are in line with or funding national groups, arms rights organizations, or units supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election. Demonstrations focused on restoring home accommodation obscured traffic in Michigan and blocked hospital entrance. Thousands of cheering, flag-waving drivers cruised around Pennsylvania. Some protests have Trump campaign flags, but homemade signs – one in Tennessee that encouraged Americans to “fear your government,” not a coronavirus – are more common.

“I listened to all of these concerns and was tired of doing nothing about it,” said Madison Elmer, who organized the Wisconsin demonstration. “There are people who suffer from this on both sides.”

– John Fritze, Joey Garrison and David Jackson

Fauci, Trump collides with the “second wave” of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Arts, seemed to contradict President Donald Trump’s view that the coronavirus may not reappear in the fall. Trump discussed at a White House briefing focusing on a warning from the director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks could pose more challenges than the current situation as it would occur at the start of the flu season.

“It may not come back at all,” Trump said. “He’s talking about the worst case.”

Fauci was opposed to the less optimistic view: “.. We are in the autumn of coronavirus I am convinced that the degree of portability, global nature, because”

– Savannah Behrmann

Inventories will rise as oil prices rise

U.S. stocks charged higher on Wednesday as a result of Wednesday’s gains as the S&P 500 rose 2.3% to 2,799.31. Profits were also achieved in Europe and Asia. Treasury returns are higher, which means a slight easing of pessimism in the market. There was good news for oil companies on Thursday: oil prices that plummeted due to the economic shutdown showed signs of rising on Thursday.

Ramadan traditions are challenged by the virus

The holiest month of Islam begins on Friday, but social distances could change Ramadan traditions for the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims. There is normally a day of fasting, a night of celebration and communal prayer during the month. Keeping the faithful healthy during the month is a whole new challenge today. The virus has already disrupted Christian holy week, Easter, the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage and other major religious events.

“Ramadan is coming and people have nothing to eat,” said Hamayoon, an Afghan daily worker with only one name. “The government needs to have some mercy on us and let people work at least half a day in order to feed themselves.”

More mockery of the mayor of Las Vegas

Criticism continues to rain down on Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, and this time it comes from within. Goodman has been widely denigrated for its desire to reopen casinos, hotels and restaurants in the midst of a pandemic without planning for the virus to spread.

Nevada’s most influential union condemned Goodman on Thursday when he offered on national television that Las Vegas be reopened as a “steering group” to test how COVID-19 behaves when the shutdown ends.

“The statements by the mayor of Las Vegas are outrageous given that important front-line workers have addressed the consequences of the crisis first,” Geoconda Argüello-Kline, treasurer of the kitchen association, said in a statement.

– Ed Komenda, Reno Gazette Journal

The Hot Pockets entrepreneur wants to serve prison time at home

The heir to the political Hot Pockets company, who has been imprisoned for five months at the university, is covered by the bribery system, asked the judge to allow him to serve his sentence at home for a coronavirus pandemic. Michelle Janavs’s lawyers said at the trial that she has an undisclosed medical condition that makes her vulnerable to COVID-19.

Janavs admitted to paying consultant Rick Singer $ 100,000 to get the procurator to correct the answers to his two daughters ’ACT tests. He also agreed to pay $ 200,000 to “recruit” one of his daughters for beach volleyball at the University of Southern California, prosecutors said.