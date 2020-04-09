Coronavirus live updates: 15,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19; more than 24,000 have recovered – News – The Palm Beach Post

On the day some Americans could start receiving stimulus measures from the federal government amid a coronavirus pandemic that has weakened the country’s economic base, economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict the Department of Labor will report another 5.5 million initial unemployment insurance claims.

A record 6.6 million people sought to benefit from a report released a week ago after reporting 3.3 million claims last week, which was then a record.

Also on Thursday, astronauts launched the International Space Station after “strict quarantine.” And the Trump administration is loosening restrictions on essential workers.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard, the number of deaths in the United States was close to 15,000 early on Thursday, and there were more than 430,000 cases. There are nearly 1.5 million confirmed cases and more than 88,500 deaths worldwide.

Americans could start receiving resuscitation tests starting April 9th

The long-awaited annoyance will start flooding millions of bank accounts next week for the first time to cross the nation’s wallets. Millions of taxpayers will start getting extra money to pay rent, groceries and other bills next week or possibly as early as Thursday or Friday. The first group, estimated to cover 50 million to 60 million Americans, would include people who have already provided their bank account information to the Internal Revenue Service.

The first group would also include social security beneficiaries who filed federal tax returns that included direct deposit information, according to a statement released today by Debbie Dingell, a representative of the United States, D-Mich. Dingell’s announcement stated that the first direct deposits will begin in mid-April, probably in the week beginning April 13th.

– Susan Tompor, Detroit Free Press

Studies show that the spread of the virus to New York came from Europe

The new coronavirus spread in New York in February and entered the region through travelers from Europe, according to a new study. Two separate groups of researchers studying the genetics of the virus came to the same conclusions: Humans spread the virus weeks before the first confirmed case in New York.

“So far, the majority seems to come from Europe, and I am partly of the opinion that focused on China to stop traveling,” Grossman NYU Medical University geneticist Adriana Heguy told AFP. Harm van Bakel, a geneticist at Mount Sinai Medical Center, who led the second research team, told the New York Times: “Most are clearly European.”

The first case of a new coronavirus confirmed in New York came on March 1st. On January 31, President Donald Trump said he would restrict access to the United States for travelers from China. On March 11, Trump announced that he would restrict travel from Europe.

– Ryan W. Miller

Another possible coronavirus vaccine, this time without a deep injection

Another experiment is underway to test the safety of a potential vaccine for a new coronavirus. Those who are afraid of needles might be lucky: It uses a deep shot of the skin that would feel like a small pinch instead of a deep log.

The goal of the experiment is to give 40 healthy volunteers in Philadelphia and Kansas City, Missouri, two doses of a potential vaccine, INO-4800, every four weeks.

As in another clinical trial that began safety testing in Seattle last month, a potential vaccine does not rely on the use of the virus itself. The new experiment, instead, injects a piece of synthetic DNA that has part of the viral genetic code. The Seattle experiment is based on Messenger RNA.

The new potential vaccine has been developed by Inovio Pharmaceuticals, which has worked on other experimental DNA vaccines. After the shot, the volunteers are given a short electrical pulse to help the synthetic DNA get into the body more easily.

“It’s the most important experiment we’ve ever done,” Dr. John Ervin of the Kansas City Drug Research Center told the Associated Press after giving a possible vaccine to a volunteer. “People are knocking on their doors to get to this trial.”

Dozens of other potential vaccines are being developed around the world, but it could be more than a year to 18 months before the vaccine is widely available, public health officials have noted.

– Ryan W. Miller

Italian Prime Minister: COVID-19 could violate the EU; Italy may soon facilitate locking

The European Union could collapse if it fails to meet the economic challenges posed by the coronavirus, the Italian prime minister said. Giuseppe Conte and some other EU leaders are calling for more frugal members of the group to set in motion the so-called Interest rate loans – to share the debt that all EU countries would help pay off. The Netherlands is one of the peoples who have opposed the plan.

“If we don’t seize the opportunity to get new life for the European project, the risk of failure is real,” Conte told the BBC.

Conte also said that Italy may gradually begin to ease the world’s limiter national lock. The number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths has begun to decline across the country in recent days. Italy has reported more than 17,000 deaths, most of all countries, and nearly 140,000 confirmed cases.

Astronauts blow up the ISS despite the pandemic

A coronavirus pandemic is forcing people to stay home, but three astronauts are set to experience different types of isolation and quarantine – in space. NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and his crew associates, Russia’s Anatoly Ivanish and Ivan Vagner, exploded onto the Soyuz MS-16 at 4:05 a.m. ET from Kazakhstan on a six-hour voyage to the International Space Station.

The Russian space authorities have taken extra precautions to protect the crew during training and pre-flight preparations as the coronavirus pandemic has expanded the world. Speaking to reporters via a video link on Wednesday, Cassidy said the crew has been in “very strict quarantine” for the past month and so that she is in good health. “We’re all fantastic,” he said.

– Associated Press

Millions of expected layoffs will increase unemployment

The gloomy job losses of the people are unlikely to have many allowances, at least in the short term, as the toll on the economy of the coronavirus pandemic increases.

According to economists surveyed by Bloomberg, the Department of Labor reported Thursday that 5.5 million Americans filed an initial application for unemployment insurance last week, down from the previous week. Unemployed claims are the best layoff of layoffs across the country.

The numbers are so large that predicting them has become insane. Michelle Meyer, U.S. chief economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, predicts the latest initial claims will be 6.5 million on Thursday and JPMorgan Chase estimates an all-time high of 7 million.

– Paul Davidson

U.S. stocks show lower after a steady profit; Asian stocks were mixed

U.S. stocks prepared to give up the modest country when the market opens on Thursday, one day after the Dow Jones industrial average rose 779.71 points to close to 23,433.57. The value of Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 3.4% on Wednesday to 2,749.98 due to gains in energy, real estate and utility shares. The broad index has risen nearly 23% since it hit a low two and a half weeks ago.

Asian stocks were shuffled on Thursday after a 3.4% gain on Wall Street as investors opted for a positive focus on coronavir outbreak roadmap data.

The prospects for the oil producers ’talks were a major leveling off of viral infections at several global hotspots alongside the Wednesday protester, and increased clarity in the U.S. presidential race, said Adam Taback, chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private. Bank.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making steady progress

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continued intensive care at a London hospital on Thursday, four days after he was admitted for COVID-19 due to persistent fever and cough. “The prime minister is making steady progress,” Downing Street 10 said in a statement. “She’s still in intensive care.” Johnson, 55, has handed over the day-to-day operations of his government to Secretary of State Dominic Raab.

Johnson’s wife Carrie Symonds is pregnant and also suffered from coronavirus symptoms. Earlier this week, Symonds tweeted that he felt he was stronger and “fixed.”

The feed loosens the virus rules to allow the necessary workers to return

As a first small step towards reopening the country, the Trump administration issued new guidelines to make it easier for essential workers exposed to COVID-19 to return to work if they do not have symptoms of a coronavirus.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced at the White House on Wednesday that essential workers, such as health and food suppliers, have been 6 meters away from a confirmed or suspected case of the virus to return to work under certain conditions if they have no symptoms.

– Associated Press

The dishonest trip to Guam by the dismissed naval commander Thomas Modly cost $ 243,000

Somehow you sliced ​​it, Thomas Modly’s trip to Guam last weekend came at a huge price. The trip of the then-serving naval secretary to the sailors of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, damaged by the coronavirus, cost taxpayers more than $ 243,000 for a 35-hour round trip to Gulfstream 550, according to a naval official.

Modly was forced out on Tuesday after a war broke out on his sailors from his speeches, during which he called the pilot-in-command of the plane “too naive or too stupid” to help the ship because he sought help. is now quarantined for Roosevelt’s visit. Modly flew a military-modified business aircraft for $ 6,946.19 an hour, according to a Navy official who was not allowed to speak in public. The flight time for the Guam trip was about 35 hours. for $ 243,116.65.

– Tom Vanden Brook

House Control: 90% of the federal PPE stockpile is depleted

According to new documents released by the Housekeeping Committee on Wednesday, 90% of the federal PPE stock was depleted when the Department of Health and Human Services performed “final shipments” of N95 respirators, surgical and face masks, face shields, and bathrobes. and gloves.

The remaining 10%, according to HHS, is reserved for federal workers and not sent to the states.

Documents addressed to states and local governments regarding the distribution of personal protective equipment show that only 11.7 million N95 respirators were distributed nationwide and only 7920 respirators were distributed – both small fractions of the estimated number of protective equipment. needed for front-line medical workers.

– Nicholas Wu

Most ventilator-installed COVID-19 patients do not survive

Although governors, mayors, and hospital officials engage in much-publicized life-and-death battles to obtain respiratory equipment, for most COVID-19 patients, oxygen-providing equipment only serves as a bridge from life to death.

Dennis Carroll, who headed the Infectious Diseases Unit of the U.S. Agency for International Development for more than a decade, told the U.S. TODAY of perhaps a third of COVID-19 patients attending ventilators.

But for many, ventilators are their last resort. “If you were one-third, you suspect you would be very grateful that this ability was available,” Carroll said.

Some patients may be in the ventilator for only a few hours or days, but experts say COVID-19 patients often stay in the ventilator for at least 10 days.

– John Bacon