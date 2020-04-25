Coronavirus live updates: 200,000 worldwide deaths reported; antibody testing rises – News – The Palm Beach Post

The world passed a new ominous milestone when globally reported coronavirus deaths exceeded 200,000. At the same time, many states in the United States have announced their step-by-step plans to reopen their economies, often using health data to schedule.

This, like another naval ship, has reported an outbreak of the coronavirus: the USS Kidd on the Pacific side of Central America. Officials say at least 18 fighter crew members have tested positively and expect their numbers to grow.

As antibody testing rose across the United States, New York announced Saturday that health care workers as well as transit and law enforcement will begin receiving the tests this week.

However, the World Health Organization issued a warning on Friday saying that “there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from another infection.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, the virus has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide. More than 2.8 million confirmed cases have been reported, including more than 924,000 in the United States, and more than 53,000 deaths.

The sailors on board the Navy are positive

Several sailors from USS Kidd, a naval destroyer off the Pacific coast of Central America, have shown a positive coronavirus, and the ship was preparing to return to port, the Pentagon said Friday.

“Using lessons learned from other cases,” the Navy sent an eight-member medical team aboard the ship after the symptomatic sailor was flown to San Antonio for medical treatment and tested for the virus, Pentagon chief executive Jonathan Hoffman said.

The outbreak occurs after hundreds of cases were reported on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an airline docked in Guam. The ship’s captain was fired by sending a full email to the commander asking for faster action to protect his crew from the outbreak of the coronavirus, but the chief of the navy later recommended his reinstatement.

– Grace Hauck

Up to 100 hospitals could be closed within a year

In rural communities in America, more than 800 hospitals were already in financial danger before the pandemic began. Now they need to find a way to treat thousands of coronavirus patients in their communities, which could trigger an economic cascade that will sink into a hundred hospitals over the next year.

A U.S. TODAY network analysis of financial reports submitted to drug and drug centers showed that nearly half of the counties affected by the coronavirus case are served by a hospital that reported its net loss in 2017. Of these struggling health centers, 640 have no other hospitals in the city.

– Josh Salman and Jayme Fraser

While you can find an antibody test, it may not tell you much

Coast-to-coast epidemiologists use some of the many antibody tests that have recently come on the market to determine how much COVID-19 has spread. The significance of these tests is not lost on Americans who itch to return to work, meet their loved ones, and find out if they have contracted the virus.

Many have questions about where to find antibody tests, how they work, and whether they can even be trusted. In the absence of public information on the accuracy of the tests, experts question the false assurances of the tests to humans by showing that they have immunity to the disease.

“There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from another infection,” the World Health Organization said in a statement issued Friday. The tests “also need further validation to determine their accuracy and reliability,” the opinion said.

– Adrianna Rodriguez and Grace Hauck

Trump’s medical advice is provoking criticism

Since the first case of coronavirus was diagnosed in the United States more than three months ago, President Donald Trump has repeatedly made allegations about the disease and the floating treatments that medical experts in his own administration have had to walk back.

Speaking in February that the virus is “miraculously” disappearing, to mention a unique anti-malarial drug in its daily press conferences, Trump has often ventured into distant science to give a positive light to the pandemic.

The most recent example came on Thursday when Trump suggested researchers investigate whether ultraviolet light or disinfectants could have some effect on treating patients with the disease. His remarks triggered the rise of doctors and urgent warnings from state health agencies against self-care.

– Nicholas Wu and John Fritze

The 40 cases held in Milwaukee are now believed to be linked to the election

In the controversial April 7 election in Wisconsin, the number of cases of coronavirus in Milwaukee appears to be more than five times higher than originally thought.

At a news conference on Friday, Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said she initially reported seven suspected cases of coronavirus on people who voted on election day or worked at polling stations. “Now there are 40 people in the show,” he said. “We’re analyzing more to show the connections between people.”

Tony Evers tried to postpone the election for fear that a crowd of people at the polls would lead to more people concluding the COVID-19 agreement. The legislature and the Supreme Court of the state ruled by the republic are blocking the governor’s 11-hour offer.

– Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Postal carriers, transportation workers keep Americans safe at home

Thousands of U.S. postal workers allow Americans to restrict their movement. “I feel good that they can stay, especially if they’re older or have health issues, and I can be here to help them,” said Amy Bezerra, 51, of Colorado Post.

Postal Service, Amazon, FedEx and UPS say they will deliver more packages. According to a USPS spokesman, carriers could even tell when the stimulus tests started hitting bank accounts as deliveries began to increase in a matter of days.

But the USPS said the number of first-class mailings – letters – has fallen so dramatically that even with the increase in parcel deliveries, the total has fallen by about 25%. The decline in revenue is so severe that earlier this month, the post office was allowed to borrow up to $ 10 billion to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus. It can only be a service shutdown that has had a deficit for years.

– Trevor Hughes

The USDA allowed poultry plants to put workers close together even if they became ill

As cases of coronavirus entered the meat packing plant this month, the federal government granted 15 poultry breeders a waiver from cutting chickens faster, usually by displacing more workers on their production lines.

Overall, poultry plants with such a waiver are at least 10 times more likely than the entire meat packaging industry to have cases of coronavirus among workers, the US TODAY and the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted more waivers in April in one week than in any previous month during the last eight years of the program’s existence.

Three of the 15 poultry farms that were granted new exemptions in April have reported COVID-19 outbreaks, the media found. Three other plants that had already been abandoned have also reported cases of the disease. About 53 poultry plants have exemptions nationwide.

Since Friday morning, 66 coronavir outbreaks affecting more than 3,700 workers have been documented in more than 6,400 meat packing plants across the country, according to U.S. TODAY and Midwest Center surveillance. About 400 plants are large in size.

– Sky Chadde and Kyle Bagenstose

Will there be a vaccine by 2021? According to experts, this may be unrealistic

In one breathtaking multi-billion dollar bet, potential vaccine candidates to fight the new coronavirus are being prepared for production around the world in one of the most dramatic examples of shortcuts and streamlining aimed at achieving what many experts consider unrealistic U.S. target dates.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has repeatedly stated that the vaccine may be ready in 12 to 18 months, but the schedule would break all precedents for the development of a new vaccine, which usually takes several years.

The production of tens of millions of unproven doses of vaccine for certain types of products is unprecedented. There is no certainty that they will work, and if it proves effective, getting it into human weapons will require the Food and Drug Administration to speed up its approval process.

– Elizabeth Weise, David Heath and Joey Garrison