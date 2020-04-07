Coronavirus live updates: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the ICU; U.S. Deaths exceed 10K when NY offers hope; hydroxychloroquine issues – News – The Palm Beach Post

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, was transferred to the intensive care unit of a London hospital. White House officials robbed COVID-19 patients of the value of the antimalarial drug, while the New York coronavir hot spot offered a glimpse of hope on Monday as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic exceeded 10,000.

President Donald Trump has warned he will reach an “awful death point” in the hands of a coronavirus pandemic in the coming days. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the Americans were facing “the most difficult and saddest week.”

But Trump and federal health officials also said there were signs that the outbreak may have peaked in some severely affected areas, such as the city of New York and Washington state. New York Prime Minister Andrew Cuomo said Deaths and hospitalizations showed signs of “plateau” levels. Washington government Jay Inslee said its state would return 400 fans to the federal government after state health officials said they saw fewer infections than expected.

According to a dashboard from Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 347,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 10,000 people have died. About 1.3 million cases have been confirmed worldwide.

British Prime Minister Johnson moved to intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who continued his coronavirus symptoms in hospital on Sunday 10 days after a positive test, was transferred to an intensive care unit on Monday as symptoms worsened.

Monday Johnson’s twitter feed, was read: “Yesterday evening I went to the hospital advised by your doctor some routine tests, because I still have koronavirusoireita I’m in a good mood and I like to contact my team when we work together to combat the virus and to keep everyone safe..”

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told the BBC that Johnson “remains very accountable to the government”.

Johnson awaited the results of “routine” tests at a London hospital on Monday suffering from persistent symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, according to his office. 10 Downing Street described hospitalization as a “precaution”. Johnson, 55, tested positive for the virus on March 26th.

Fauci, Navarro inconsistent with the value of hydroxychloroquine

Controversy escalated on Monday over the value of the anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, mentioned by President Donald Trump as an important tool in the fight to save the lives of COVID-19 patients.

Peter Navarro, director of the White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy Agency, strongly defended the drug in a CNN interview one day after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had suggested information about the drug. was “at its best proposal.”

“I would have two words for you,” Navarro said when he was told of Fauc’s slowness. “Second statement.”

Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency doctor at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, says more testing and analysis is needed: “The reality is that we are likely to need multidrug therapies, similar to the way we have responded to HIV or cancer.” the drug is probably not enough. “

U.S. stocks are higher

U.S. inventories rose sharply on Monday: the Dow Jones industry average and S&P 500 rose more than 5% in early afternoon trading as a sign of a slowdown in coronavirus deaths and new cases in some of the hardest-hit areas around the world.

Global stocks also rose on Monday as investors saw hopeful signs that the coronavirus pandemic might be leveling off in severely affected places such as Italy, Spain and even New York. Benchmarks rose about 3% in Paris and Frankfurt, and Tokyo rose more than 4%.

“We believe that in the near future, market performance will depend primarily on how quickly economic activity can return to normal as a result of measures taken to combat the virus,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

– Jessica Menton

Cuomo: Deaths, hospitalizations may be in balance in New York

The number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state of New York fell again and deaths may be in balance, administrative director Andrew Cuomo said Monday. Cuomo also said he is asking President Donald Trump for permission to use the 1,000-year-old USNS Comfort app for COVID-19 patients because demand for beds for other illnesses is low. Convenience anchored in the Port of New York to treat non-viral patients so hospitals can focus on COVID patients.

Cuomo also said demand for hospital beds and fans may not reach the previously predicted level if residents continue to follow social distance and other guidelines. But he also announced an increase in the fine to $ 500 to $ 1,000 for non-compliance.

“There’s a real danger of gaining too much self-confidence,” Cuomo said in a daily news conference. “This is an enemy we’ve underestimated since day one and we’ve paid the price dearly.”

New York City can temporarily bury victims in parks

New York City is investigating the temporary burial of the dead on public lands due to an increase in deaths caused by the pandemic. Mark D. Levine, chairman of the New York City Council Health Committee, said Coron’s freezers filled up quickly.

“Soon we’ll start a‘ temporary detention. ’This will likely be done using NYC Park for burial (yes, you read that right),” Mark D. Levine tweets. “Wells need 10 coffins in a row. It’s done in a valuable – organized and temporary way. But it’s hard for NYers to take.”

A spokesman for the city office headquarters told the U.S. TODAY network that graves are being made on Hart Island, an area where poor and unreported dead have been used in the past. Aja Worthy-Davis said that “all possibilities were being planned, however, a decision has not been made and there is still enough capacity at the moment.”

– David Robinson

The Navy Secretary blows up the ousted commander of the USS Roosevelt

Navy interim secretary Thomas Modly told the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt their promoted commander, Captain Brett Crozier being either “too naive or too stupid” to command. Modly said Crozier may have deliberately leaked a memo to the media in which he warned, according to remarks received by CNN, of measures to rescue seaweeds from the coronavirus spreading on board the aircraft.

“It was a betrayal,” Modly said. And I can tell you one more thing: Because he did, he posted it on a public forum, and it’s now a big controversy in Washington DC. “The ship is anchored in Guam and most of the 2,700 sailors have been removed.

The Bronx Zoo tiger has a COVID-19

A tiger in the Bronx Zoo showed a positive COVID-19 ratio after several animals developed viral symptoms, federal officials confirmed. Nadia, a 4-year-old Malayan tiger, was tested after her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions developed a dry cough. All animals are expected to recover.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the tests on Sunday and is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in conjunction with animal and public health leaders to determine if the animals in the zoo or other areas are tested for horn virus. .

“This is the first case of its kind,” the USDA said in a statement. Public health officials believe the animals became ill when exposed to an infected worker, “who actively spread the virus.”

– Jessie Gomez, Bergen Record

Trump: US likely to reach “terrible point of death”

On Sunday, President Donald Trump expressed hope that the United States would “begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he also acknowledged that the next two weeks will be “very difficult.”

“We all have to get to a certain point, and it’s going to be a horrible point to death,” Trump said. Surgeon General Jerome Adams says this week could be the nation’s “most difficult and sad” to date.

“This is going to be Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, just it’s not going to be localized,” Adams told Fox News Sunday.

– Jordan Culver

The state of Washington will return 400 fans to feed

The state of Washington will return more than 400 fans, sourced from a strategic national repository, for use by states with more COVID-19 cases, Gov. Jay Inslee said. Still, the state was preparing for increased hospitalizations and recently bought more than 750 fans, which are expected to arrive over the next several weeks, Inslee said.

COVID-19’s Director of Health System Response Administration, Deputy Admiral Raquel Bono, said mitigation efforts will result in “fewer infections in communities than expected.” A forecast from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington shows that the state at the peak of hospital resources on Thursday daily died of deaths on a predictable Monday at 7 p.m. before the decline slowly.

The state of Washington was the first epicenter of the virus in the United States when it swept through a nursing home in the suburb of Seattle in Kirkland and eventually killed more than 30 people there.

New Yorkers could start receiving stimulus payments on Thursday

New Yorkers may begin to see up to $ 1,200 in federal stimulus payments right on Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. The mayor also said the city has set up 450 “grab and go” places for families to have breakfast, lunch and dinner as they struggle under a limited stay-at-home order that has forced many residents to leave work. The city has also banned evictions to help people who are struggling to rent, de Blasio said.

“Some of the payments will come soon,” de Blasio said. “But others take a long time. … If it takes too long, it doesn’t help enough.”