Coronavirus live updates: fabric masks recommended; FEMA sends medical supplies – News – The Palm Beach Post

U.S. deaths from the coronavirus marched to another record pace early Saturday, nearly 1,200 deaths in 24 hours as federal rescue workers tried to respond to desperate appeals from respirators in dozens of states.

Many traditions of American life change on a daily basis, and the country’s major retailers – such as Walmart, Target, Costco and Home Depot – are calling for new rules on how many people can be allowed inside stores. Some do not allow children. Others require face masks.

States are increasingly calling on the National Guard to assist the state police in enforcing orders issued at home. In Pennsylvania, police stopped a motorist driving a scenic car and received a $ 200 ticket for violating an order he made at home.

“Staying at home means staying at home,” Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski said.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard, there were more than 278,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States early Saturday. The nation’s death toll was 7,159. Worldwide, the death toll was just over 60,000, and 1.1 million people were infected.

The CDC recommends the use of fabric face masks in public

The Trump administration is advising people to start using face masks to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Translating from previous instructions urged people not to wear masks.

President Donald Trump said at a White House briefing on Friday that guidelines for disease control and prevention are strictly voluntary. “You can do it – you don’t have to do it. That’s just a recommendation. “

Surgeon General Jerome Adams unveiled the new recommendations on Friday, acknowledging that evolving guidelines have been “confusing to Americans”.

Adams emphasized the new recommendation for non-medical, fabric coverings and do not replace the current guidelines on social exclusion. The public should not start using medical devices, Adams said, because such measures should be reserved for the medical industry.

Coral Princess arrives in Miami with a dozen coronavirus cases

The Princess Cruises, with at least a dozen people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus, will dock in the port of Miami on Saturday and begin leaving the country for those with medical needs.

Seven passengers of the Coral Princess processor and five crew members had been positive for COVID-19.

The ship, which carries 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members, is expected to take several days to disembark all passengers. Healthy and fit passengers are expected to start departing on Sunday, the line said on Saturday.

They will be transferred directly from the ship to Miami International Airport for home flight.

Passengers who show signs of respiratory illness or are recovering from the illness will remain on board until they are terminated by the ship’s medical staff.

The cruise ship was expected to end its month-long South American voyage on April 6 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Two Holland America vessels, the MS Rotterdam and the MS Zaandam, docked on Thursday.

Between the two ships, more than 200 people had reported coronavirus-like symptoms, and 14 critically ill people were taken to a Florida hospital.

– Rasha Ali

Crime drops due to a pandemic as residents are kept indoors

Crime fell in U.S. cities and provinces in the second half of March as a coronavirus pandemic caused millions of residents to stay inside their homes.

Police recorded dramatically fewer service requests, crime cases, and arrests in the last two weeks of March than either of the previous six weeks. A U.S. TODAY analysis of crime data published by 53 law enforcement agencies in two of the ten states was found.

Huge drops in traffic and personal stops – up to 92% in some jurisdictions – helped reduce the sharp decline in drug offenses and drug addicts. Thefts and home thefts decreased when fewer stores were open and there were no homes, and some agencies recorded fewer attacks and robberies. Reservations for each of the nearly twenty provincial prisons overseen by the news agency fell by at least a quarter from February.

However, cases of domestic violence have risen in Montgomery, Maryland, where police say the number of such calls has increased 21 percent in the past two weeks, an average of 39 days.

“It’s something we unfortunately expected to know that people will be quarantined in their homes,” said Police Chief Marcus Jones.

– Kenny Jacoby, Mike Stucka and Kristine Phillips

COVID-19 brings a quantum phase to American stores

As the nation continues to struggle with the growing coronavirus crisis, retailers, including Walmart, Target and Costco, will limit how many shoppers can come to stores to encourage social distance.

Some retailers are taking further restrictions. Menards programs in Wisconsin no longer allow children under the age of 16 to be in any of its stores because of the COVID pandemic, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, part of the U.S. TODAY network, said Friday.

Menards spokesman Jeff Abbott told North Dakota station KVRR Local News that the home furnishing chain plans to start taking buyers and workers ’temperatures to the company’s more than 300 stores.

And in Miami Beach, starting April 7, all customers and employees will be required to wear masks in grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies. This is an emergency measure approved by the City of South Florida on Friday.

– Kelly Tyko

Some soon-to-be mothers weigh home-born over crowded hospitals

As many hospitals become overcrowded coronavirus battle stations, more expectant mothers decide it is safer to give birth at home.

“Hospitals may soon, like in Italy, run out of beds, and supplies are running low,” said Marylandland-based Rockville nurse Erika McBee in the summer with her first child. “They’re likely to crawl diseases soon, which isn’t the best place to bring your newborn, who doesn’t have an immune system, into the world.”

According to national health and science institutes, about 1% of U.S. births occur at home. It is too early to say whether COVID-19 will significantly change this statistic, but anecdotal evidence shows that more women are researching it now.

In its updated COVID-19 guideline, the U.S. College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists argues that hospitals and accredited births are safe places for childbirth and “continues to recommend following existing evidence-based guidelines for home birth.”

The ACOG notes that planned home birth is associated with less maternal care than planned hospital birth, but is also associated with more than a twofold increased risk of pale death immediately after birth and a threefold increased risk of neonatal seizures or severe neurological dysfunction. Read more here.

– Mary Nahorniak

According to FEMA, it has sent millions of respirators and respirators to states

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it is devoting all its resources to treating the coronavirus to meet the needs of states seeking medical supplies, adding that national stockpiles alone cannot meet the requirements of state governments.

According to Janet Montes, a FEMA spokesperson, FEMA has supplied or shipped millions of N-95 masks, surgical masks, face shields and hospital jackets from the national stockpile to states.

Since 2 May, the Agency has supplied 11.6 million N-95 respirators, 26.3 million surgical masks, 5.2 million face shields and 8,100 respirators with other medical supplies.

Montesi also noted the agency’s efforts to speed up deliveries from world markets, including a flight on March 29 that delivered 80 tons of equipment from Asia to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Additional flights landed in Chicago on March 30, Miami on March 31, Los Angeles on April 1, and Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, early Friday.

FEMA has planned additional flights and more new ones every day, he added.

– Courtney Subramanian

New York sends a national map to grab the fans

After a deadly night caused by the New York coronavirus, Mr Andrew Cuomo said on Friday he would call on the National Guard to take unused breathing equipment and supplies to distribute them to the places most in need.

There were a staggering 562 deaths overnight in New York – an average of 23 deaths per hour – while the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in the state was 2,935, Cuomo said.

In response, Cuomo said it will sign an executive order allowing the National Guard to go to hospitals and health care facilities to take unused respirators and other medical supplies so they can be used in parts of the state when more resources are sorely needed. .

“I’m not going to let people die because we haven’t redistributed fans,” Cuomo said

– Joseph Spector

Google uses location data to track the success of social distance

The new Google tool uses anonymous location data to calculate which communities are reducing traffic in public places.

The Community Mobility Reports tool assesses changes in the length of visits and stays in retail and recreational, grocery and pharmacy stores, parks, workplaces and other places.

Regularly updated data, expressed as a percentage of baseline, are available for at least 130 countries and territories.

“In addition to the resources of these other health officials, we hope to support decisions on managing the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads a Google blog post by executives Jen Fitzpatrick and Karen DeSalvo on Friday.

The information comes from users who have opted in to Location History, the blog post says. According to the company, it uses privacy tools to ensure that a person’s location remains anonymous.

– Joel Shannon

Wisconsin GOP law enforcement rejected an offer to delay the election in case of a virus

Republican lawmakers who rule the Wisconsin legislature rejected government director Tony Evers ’last-minute petition on Friday to prevent people from voting together on Tuesday to prevent thousands from being exposed to the coronavirus.

GOP leaders, on the other hand, criticized Evers for calling for the election to be postponed to May 19 – the cancellation of election day – and for not being urged to take action until Friday.

Milwaukee election officials said Friday that they only had enough polling staff to open five polling stations for Tuesday’s election, which could garner up to 50,000 voters – putting thousands at risk of infection.

Evers convened a special legislative session at 4 p.m. Saturday will extend election day on May 19 and completely turn the contest into a postal election.

– Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

U.S. deaths from the coronavirus marched to another record pace early Saturday, nearly 1,200 deaths in 24 hours as federal rescue workers tried to respond to desperate appeals from respirators in dozens of states.

Many traditions of American life change on a daily basis, and the country’s major retailers – such as Walmart, Target, Costco and Home Depot – are calling for new rules on how many people can be allowed inside stores. Some do not allow children. Others require face masks.

States are increasingly calling on the National Guard to assist the state police in enforcing orders issued at home. In Pennsylvania, police stopped a motorist driving a scenic car and received a $ 200 ticket for violating an order he made at home.

“Staying at home means staying at home,” Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski said.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard, there were more than 278,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States early Saturday. The nation’s death toll was 7,159. Worldwide, the death toll was just over 60,000, and 1.1 million people were infected.

Our live blog is updated throughout the day. Stay up to date with the latest news and get updates to your inbox with The Daily Briefing. More titles:

• Protect yourself: Where to buy materials to make masks at home? Is it safe to go to the grocery store? Useful tips during a coronavirus pandemic. • The coronavirus tests the leader. They make decisions about life and death. • Therapies begin, but docs do not know if plasma therapy works. • Is the airline canceling your flight due to a coronavirus crisis? You still have to pay the refund. • Who gets life-saving respirators? The guidelines show how hospitals decide.

The CDC recommends the use of fabric face masks in public

The Trump administration is advising people to start using face masks to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Translating from previous instructions urged people not to wear masks.

President Donald Trump said at a White House briefing on Friday that guidelines for disease control and prevention are strictly voluntary. “You can do it – you don’t have to do it. That’s just a recommendation. “

Surgeon General Jerome Adams unveiled the new recommendations on Friday, acknowledging that evolving guidelines have been “confusing to Americans”.

Adams emphasized the new recommendation for non-medical, fabric coverings and do not replace the current guidelines on social exclusion. The public should not start using medical devices, Adams said, because such measures should be reserved for the medical industry.

Crime drops due to a pandemic as residents are kept indoors

Crime fell in U.S. cities and provinces in the second half of March as a coronavirus pandemic caused millions of residents to stay inside their homes.

Police recorded dramatically fewer service requests, crime cases, and arrests in the last two weeks of March than either of the previous six weeks. A U.S. TODAY analysis of crime data published by 53 law enforcement agencies in two of the ten states was found.

Huge drops in traffic and personal stops – up to 92% in some jurisdictions – helped reduce the sharp decline in drug offenses and drug addicts. Thefts and home thefts decreased when fewer stores were open and there were no homes, and some agencies recorded fewer attacks and robberies. Reservations for each of the nearly twenty provincial prisons overseen by the news agency fell by at least a quarter from February.

However, cases of domestic violence have risen in Montgomery, Maryland, where police say the number of such calls has increased 21 percent in the past two weeks, an average of 39 days.

“It’s something we unfortunately expected to know that people will be quarantined in their homes,” said Police Chief Marcus Jones.

– Kenny Jacoby, Mike Stucka and Kristine Phillips

Daily updates to your inbox: Subscribe to the Coronavirus Watch newsletter.

COVID-19 brings a quantum phase to American stores

As the nation continues to struggle with the growing coronavirus crisis, retailers, including Walmart, Target and Costco, will limit how many shoppers can come to stores to encourage social distance.

Some retailers are taking further restrictions. Menards programs in Wisconsin no longer allow children under the age of 16 to be in any of its stores because of the COVID pandemic, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, part of the U.S. TODAY network, said Friday.

Menards spokesman Jeff Abbott told North Dakota station KVRR Local News that the home furnishing chain plans to start taking buyers and workers ’temperatures to the company’s more than 300 stores.

And in Miami Beach, starting April 7, all customers and employees will be required to wear masks in grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies. This is an emergency measure approved by the City of South Florida on Friday.

– Kelly Tyko

Some soon-to-be mothers weigh home-born over crowded hospitals

As many hospitals become overcrowded coronavirus battle stations, more expectant mothers decide it is safer to give birth at home.

“Hospitals may soon, like in Italy, run out of beds, and supplies are running low,” said Marylandland-based Rockville nurse Erika McBee in the summer with her first child. “They’re likely to crawl diseases soon, which isn’t the best place to bring your newborn, who doesn’t have an immune system, into the world.”

According to national health and science institutes, about 1% of U.S. births occur at home. It is too early to say whether COVID-19 will significantly change this statistic, but anecdotal evidence shows that more women are researching it now.

In its updated COVID-19 guideline, the U.S. College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists argues that hospitals and accredited births are safe places for childbirth and “continues to recommend following existing evidence-based guidelines for home birth.”

The ACOG notes that planned home birth is associated with less maternal care than planned hospital birth, but is also associated with more than a twofold increased risk of pale death immediately after birth and a threefold increased risk of neonatal seizures or severe neurological dysfunction. Read more here.

– Mary Nahorniak

According to FEMA, it has sent millions of respirators and respirators to states

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it is devoting all its resources to treating the coronavirus to meet the needs of states seeking medical supplies, adding that national stockpiles alone cannot meet the requirements of state governments.

According to Janet Montes, a FEMA spokesperson, FEMA has supplied or shipped millions of N-95 masks, surgical masks, face shields and hospital jackets from the national stockpile to states.

Since 2 May, the Agency has supplied 11.6 million N-95 respirators, 26.3 million surgical masks, 5.2 million face shields and 8,100 respirators with other medical supplies.

Montesi also noted the agency’s efforts to speed up deliveries from world markets, including a flight on March 29 that delivered 80 tons of equipment from Asia to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Additional flights landed in Chicago on March 30, Miami on March 31, Los Angeles on April 1, and Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, early Friday.

FEMA has planned additional flights and more new ones every day, he added.

– Courtney Subramanian

New York sends a national map to grab the fans

After a deadly night caused by the New York coronavirus, Mr Andrew Cuomo said on Friday he would call on the National Guard to take unused breathing equipment and supplies to distribute them to the places most in need.

There were a staggering 562 deaths overnight in New York – an average of 23 deaths per hour – while the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in the state was 2,935, Cuomo said.

In response, Cuomo said it will sign an executive order allowing the National Guard to go to hospitals and health care facilities to take unused respirators and other medical supplies so they can be used in parts of the state when more resources are sorely needed. .

“I’m not going to let people die because we haven’t redistributed fans,” Cuomo said

– Joseph Spector

Google uses location data to track the success of social distance

The new Google tool uses anonymous location data to calculate which communities are reducing traffic in public places.

The Community Mobility Reports tool assesses changes in the length of visits and stays in retail and recreational, grocery and pharmacy stores, parks, workplaces and other places.

Regularly updated data, expressed as a percentage of baseline, are available for at least 130 countries and territories.

“In addition to the resources of these other health officials, we hope to support decisions on managing the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads a Google blog post by executives Jen Fitzpatrick and Karen DeSalvo on Friday.

The information comes from users who have opted in to Location History, the blog post says. According to the company, it uses privacy tools to ensure that a person’s location remains anonymous.

– Joel Shannon

Wisconsin GOP law enforcement rejected an offer to delay the election in case of a virus

Republican lawmakers ruling the Wisconsin legislature rejected Tony Evers ’last-minute petition on Friday to prevent people from voting on Tuesday to prevent thousands from being exposed to the coronavirus.

GOP leaders, on the other hand, criticized Evers for also calling for the election to be postponed to May 19 – a reversal of the effort to keep election day in place – and for not being urged to take action until Friday.

Milwaukee election officials said Friday that they only had enough polling staff to open five polling stations for Tuesday’s election, which could garner up to 50,000 voters – putting thousands at risk of infection.

Evers convened a special legislative session at 4 p.m. Saturday will extend election day on May 19 and completely turn the contest into a postal election.

– Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

How many cases of coronavirus in the United States?

By Saturday, there were more than 278,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 7,100 deaths in the United States.

More coronavirus news and information from the US TODAY

• Here you can still buy hand cleaners online. • ‘Grateful we have this option’: Some pregnant women turn to those born at home in a coronavirus pandemic. • Americans support strong efforts to end the coronavirus, expect the crisis to last for months, according to a public Agenda / USA TODAY / Ipsos study. Don’t get bored at home: Top 15 hobbies to start during a coronavirus pandemic. • Coronavirus Surveillance: See U.S. Outbreak, by State. • Local support: This will help you save your business in the community. • Hope, exhaustion, fear: