Coronavirus live updates: Parts of Georgia reopen; There are 50,000 deaths near the United States; Medical Experts Drive Back Sunlight and Trump Disinfectant – News – The Palm Beach Post

The day after Parliament approved a $ 484 billion coronavir stimulation for small businesses and hospitals, some Georgian businesses will reopen on Friday.

The plan to reopen received a countercurrent from the mayor of the state. President Donald Trump also said he disagreed with Prime Minister Brian Kemp’s decision because the number of state cases did not meet the threshold for reopening under the White House guidelines.

Also strong reactions across the country were Trump’s comments late Thursday, suggesting that COVID-19 be treated with disinfectants, perhaps by injection, or that patients be treated “with light inside the body.” Health officials quickly said the idea was not possible and was potentially dangerous.

At the same time, Friday also marks the beginning of Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam. But some are concerned that social alienation may affect its traditions, such as daytime fasting, night celebrations, and communal prayer.

And a new milestone is likely to be reached on Friday as the United States is expected to die from 50,000 viruses. According to Johns Hopkins University, the virus has killed more than 190,000 people worldwide. More than 2.7 million confirmed cases have been reported, including more than 869,000 in the United States.

Trump shows the effect of sunlight research on the coronavirus, but the official demands caution

A federal study showing sunlight and moisture can weaken the coronavirus, led Trump to push the idea of ​​treating patients “with light inside the body.”

However, top government officials warned Americans not to change their behavior based on preliminary findings.

Asked by the reporter if it is “dangerous” to make people think that it can be safe to go outside in heat and humidity, Trump asked Dr. Deborah Birx, director of the White House Coronavir Task Force, “Have you ever heard of it? Heat and light, relative to certain viruses, yes, but relative to this virus? “

Birx replied, “Not as a cure. I mean, definitely a fever … is a good thing. When you have a fever, it helps your body respond.” (The White House issued a copy of the revised note on Friday.)

In a study by the Department of Homeland Security, which the agency called “ascending,” the lifespan of the virus on the surface or in the air could be significantly reduced by exposure to sunlight and moisture.

Bill Bryan, Undersecretary of Science and Technology at the Department of Homeland Security, stressed that the findings were not so convincing that Americans should reject the social distance guidelines promoted by disease control and prevention centers and followed by state regulations across the country.

It would be “irresponsible to say that we feel like summer is just killing the virus completely,” Bryan said.

– John Fritze, David Jackson and Nicholas Wu

According to Lysol, do not swallow the disinfectant after Trump’s comment

Manufacturers of Lysol, one of the country’s largest cleaning and disinfection brands, warned citizens not to inject or receive their products for coronavirus treatment the day after Trump speculated about another possible treatment for COVID-19: injecting disinfectants.

Parent company Reckitt Benckiser, makers of Lysol and Dettol, said in a statement on its website on Friday that it has been asked whether it is safe to use disinfectants to treat a respiratory virus.

“We need to be clear that disinfectants should under no circumstances be administered to the human body (by injection, ingestion or in any other way),” the company said in a statement.

Bill Bryan, Undersecretary of State for Science and Technology at the Department of Homeland Security, said in a news conference on Thursday that preliminary findings show that bleach and isopropyl alcohol are equally effective at killing the virus on surfaces. The discovery made Trump say later in the announcement, “I see a disinfectant where it knocks it in a minute. A minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injecting inside or almost cleaning.”

The comment has been quickly echoed by the medical community, warning that it is not possible and dangerous.

Food and Drug Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn was asked about such methods during CNN City Hall after Trump’s comments. He replied, “I really don’t recommend taking an internal disinfectant.”

Earlier this week, even before Trump’s comment, a CDC report found that calls to poison centers for cleaners and disinfectants had increased by 20% in January-March 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

While the data is unable to show a specific link between these calls and COVID-19, “there seems to be a clear temporal link to the increased use of these products,” the CDC report says.

– Dalvin Brown and Savannah Behrmann

FDA: Do not use hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19 outside of hospital, clinical trial

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on Friday about the use of anti-malarial drugs mentioned by President Donald Trump outside a hospital or in a clinical trial as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine can cause serious heart rhythm problems in patients with COVID-19 cases, especially when used in combination with other drugs that cause abnormal heart rhythms or a dangerously fast heart rate, the FDA warned.

“Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective in treating or preventing COVID-19,” the FDA warning said. However, the Agency has provisionally approved their use to treat the virus in hospitalized patients when a clinical trial is not available. According to the FDA, clinical trials testing the efficacy and safety of drugs in COVID-19 patients are being investigated.

The drugs are FDA approved for the treatment or prevention of malaria. Hydroxychloroquine is also FDA approved for the treatment of some diseases such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.

A popular small business loan program that ran out of money gets a cash fusion. On Thursday, Parliament passed final legislation pumping $ 320 billion into the Paycheck Protection program, which aims to prevent small businesses from closing down and their employees from continuing unemployment. The law also has about $ 75 billion for hospitals, $ 25 billion for testing, and $ 60 billion for emergency loans and assistance. The bill was passed by the Senate on Tuesday and Trump has announced it will sign it.

– Michael Collins and Christal Hayes

Nearly 14% of 3,000 New Yorkers are positive

Random testing of 3,000 New Yorkers revealed that 13.9% had been infected with the coronary virus and that they developed an antibody, administrative director Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. Cuomo, according to preliminary data, said it is likely that 2.7 million people in the state will be infected and the mortality rate will be 0.5%. Data were collected over two days in 19 provinces and 40 localities in the state. Positive positivity for men was higher than for women, higher for New York residents, about 21% than for other states.

“They were people outside,” Cuomo said. “They had been infected, they had an antibody and they’ve recovered.”

– Joseph Spector

Ivy League schools reject resuscitation money

The nation’s most selective and richest universities are cutting millions in federal money to help students whose lives are sustained by the coronavirus. In addition to Stanford, these include Ivy League schools, Harvard, Yale, the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton.

Institutions were eligible for support when Congress allocated about $ 13 billion to higher education with the goal of covering the costs of e-learning and institutions to provide emergency assistance to their students. However, Trump and others were critical of schools with billions of funds looking for money when it could have been distributed to universities and students with a greater need.

– Chris Quintana

Will there be a vaccine by 2021? According to experts, this may be unrealistic

In one breathtaking multibillion-dollar bet, potential vaccine candidates to fight the new coronavirus are being prepared for production around the world in one of the most dramatic examples of shortcuts and streamlining aimed at meeting what many experts consider unrealistic U.S. target dates.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has repeatedly stated that the vaccine may be ready in 12 to 18 months, but the schedule would break all precedents for developing a new vaccine, which usually takes several years.

The production of tens of millions of unproven doses of vaccine for certain types of products is unprecedented. There is no certainty that they will work, and if it proves effective, getting it in the hands of the people will allow the Food and Drug Administration to speed up its normal approval process.

Then history has had problems vaccinating against coronaviruses, and it is possible that vaccines will not come.

“I think the 18-month goal is a goal that is very, very difficult to achieve,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. “But it just might be our month.”

Meanwhile, a Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project survey with the U.S. TODAY shows that nearly a third of Americans believed the vaccine already existed, but is being withheld from the public.

– Elizabeth Weise, David Heath and Joey Garrison

Unemployment claims continue to break record numbers

More than 26 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits in the past five weeks. A record amount reveals the devastating toll on the economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic. About 4.4 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week, the labor ministry said Thursday. That would have been a record less than two months ago. Economists estimate that 4.5 million applications were smaller than the approximately 5.2 million applications filed the previous week and lower than the all-time high of 6.86 million applications filed at the end of March.

“Requirements have declined over the past two weeks, but remain at an exceptionally high level,” ” High Frequency Economics research experts wrote.

– Charisse Jones

The USDA inspector is the latest victim of the virus in the meat packaging industry

A Chicago-based U.S. Department of Agriculture inspector tasked with ensuring food safety in a meat packing plant died Thursday after tests were positive for COVID-19. The person who was on the call during which the federal agency confirmed the death told the U.S. TODAY. It is the latest in an increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the meat packaging industry.

As of Thursday, more than 2,700 cases have been reported to a meat packing plant in 60 factories in 23 states and at least 17 reported the deaths of workers in eight factories in eight states, says the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, which is partnering with the United States. TODAY to cover agriculture.

The identity of the employee has not been disclosed.

– Kyle Bagenstose, Grace Hauck and Sky Chadde

An NFL virtual draft is in progress

The NFL draft kicked off on Thursday night and brought the sports world the response it needs, which will remain for the most part a break in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Burrow first went to the Bengals as expected, and in the following several selections, the teams continued to follow the chalk: Chase Young to Washington, Jeff Okudah to Detroit. The offensive battle with Andrew Thomas went to the giants, followed by defender Tua Tagovailo and Justin Herbert to dolphins, respectively.

The virtual 2020 version of the NFL draft may have forgotten all the great events and glamor viewers have been waiting to surround the big event, but in their living rooms at home there were still enthusiastic players with their families, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared from his basement. and even the red carpet was rolled up for one potential man and his mother.

– Mike Jones, Steve Gardner and Nate Davis

Report: Positive tests for viruses in patients are still a month after recovery

According to a Reuters report, a growing number of COVID-19 patients in China continue to test for viral infection once it has recovered and is asymptomatic.

Wuhan doctors said some patients have tried negative but later positive again, others up to 70 days later.

Chinese health officials told the news agency that no cases have been confirmed in which these patients would be infected by someone else, but it still raises concerns about patients who are still positive and potentially contagious as countries around the world wait to run out.

South Korea and Italy have also reported cases where patients have been positive for about a month, Reuters said.