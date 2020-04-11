Coronavirus live updates: The U.S. is set to surpass Italy in most of the world’s deaths; authorities fight Easter party – News – The Palm Beach Post

A week after President Donald Trump warned America of a “very deadly period,” U.S. coronavirus deaths were 19,000 on Saturday morning, close to Italy in world deaths.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 U.S. people died of the coronavirus on Friday, a new daily high-end in the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

Dr Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavir Task Force, said the United States had not reached the peak of the pandemic on Friday, but there were “encouraging” signs. The assessment became the leading prediction that U.S. deaths from the virus peaked on Friday.

Some viruses continue to spread, some local authorities are taking further steps to prevent major Easter celebrations.

In Kentucky, Chief Andy Beshear announced that license plates could be registered for each person going to the rally to allow local health departments to submit self-quarantine regulations. Meanwhile, a California federal judge denied a request from the Church of San Diego to hold an Easter party, even by social remote measures, including possibly requiring members to wear overalls.

The United States was ready to move Italy in most of the world’s coronavirus deaths

According to a dashboard from Johns Hopkins University, the United States was close to crossing Italy on Saturday, making it the most coronavirus death.

The number of deaths in the United States early Saturday was 18,777, while in Italy it was 18,849 and in Spain 16,353.

Although viral deaths have led the way in the number of deaths, they still account for about one-sixth of those who suffered severely in Italy or Spain.

Worldwide, the number of fatalities was over 100,000 out of more than 1.7 million.

Trump announces second working group to focus on “opening our country”

President Donald Trump said Friday he would set up a second working group focusing exclusively on “opening up” the country.

The president, whose senior aides have sent conflicting signals about whether the federal guidelines need to be changed when they expire at the end of April, said another working group is made up of “very large doctors” as well as businessmen and possibly members of Congress and state governors.

“This is not financial,” Trump said at the White House on Friday, explaining the group’s focus. I call it “the opening of our country’s working group” or “the opening of the country council,” so we don’t confuse it with the “White House primary working group”.

Trump has acknowledged a desire to facilitate guidance on social exclusion, which has sometimes conflicted with advice from public health authorities. The other group’s makeup, which Trump said he would announce on Tuesday, could tell you which direction he’s going.

– John Fritze

More movements will end at Easter

More retailers will be closed at Easter than in recent years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the long list of companies that have temporarily closed stores due to COVID-19, some grocery stores that have traditionally kept their doors on vacation will be closed to provide employees with a day off.

Many stores also have shorter working hours to allow staff time to reserve shelves and clean up in addition to special working hours for the elderly and those most vulnerable to the virus.

Merchant Joe, Sprouts Farmers Market, BJ Wholesale Club and Southeast Business Stores (BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie) are retailers that have announced they will close the change on April 12 last year. Not all companies have announced plans for 2020.

– Kelly Tyko

Poll: More Americans think the economy is weakening

The majority of Americans (65%) believed the economy was declining; 40 percentage points more than four weeks earlier, according to the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape project with the US TODAY.

In the four weeks between surveys, the economies of the economy had almost come to a standstill, as much of the country was placed with home orders and irrelevant businesses were forced to close. Since then, millions of people have been laid off or suffered losses due to the pandemic.

The Department of Labor said Thursday that about 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, bringing the total for three weeks to more than 17 million.

– Rebecca Morin

Rural police are suffering from a severe pandemic as they spread to small towns

While a coronavirus pandemic is straining metropolitan policy units, it can frustrate their rural counterparts, where even a handful of positive cases could sacrifice the entire police force.

The loss of the entire police department would force community members to become self-policing and disobey the instructions of county health departments, said Dwight Henninger, chief of police in Vail, Colorado, one of many rural areas to lead the nation according to established per capita rates. cases outside of New York State and Louisiana.

“It totally ruins us,” says Sheriff Troy Wellman of Moody County, South Dakota.

In Marfa, Texas, for example, in less than 2,000 desert cities near the U.S.-Mexico border, police have stopped hauling people to small traffic stops.

Rural police have also struggled to find protective equipment and disinfectants for their officials – a problem that can be exacerbated when departments don’t have the money and flexibility to find extra staff.

In Maniste, Western Michigan, the police department has only one N95 mask for each officer, so they do with surgical masks, while in County Moody, one dispatcher has done a hand sanitizer at home using alcohol and aloe.

– Kristine Phillips

Trump breaks countries hesitant to accept US deportees over COVID-19

Late Friday, President Donald Trump signed an order threatening to impose sanctions on countries trying to prevent the return of U.S. deportees because these people have spent time in the world’s worst coronavirus hottest spot.

Not knowing the extent of the coronavirus in the United States, some countries and immigrant supporters have called for a break in U.S. deportations for fear that the international movement of migrants could spread the virus to countries that are less willing to deal with it.

Guatemala temporarily stopped accepting its own expelled citizens from the United States last month because of the virus. As the country continued to accept its own citizens, it will continue to block immigrants from Honduran and El Salvador deported from the United States.

The Trump order advises consular authorities to stop processing U.S. visas to countries where the Department of Homeland Security no longer accepts deportees.

– John Fritze

Hotspots fasten to death with refrigerated trucks

Medical inspectors and funeral homes across the United States are rushing to secure temperature-controlled trailers in anticipation of congested spaces.

The use of refrigerated trailers, called refrigerated vehicles, is a general contingency plan in the event of natural disasters or mass events such as Hurricane Katrina or 9/11. But rarely, if ever, have they been sent on such a large scale to so many places at once – and in such a public way.

Images of people working in protective suits, loading pieces into trucks, have appeared in numerous media outlets in recent weeks. And they have raised questions about respect for the dead and – when emergencies are no longer needed – what happens to trailers.

Typically, in hospitals, the bodies of the dead go directly to funeral homes where they prepare for memorial services. But as the COVID-19 death toll increases and hospital twists are met, medical examiners are looking for additional capacity.

– Suzanne Hirt and Jessica Priest

Antibody tests are crucial in determining who can safely return to work

As officials discuss when home orders will be canceled, companies will rush to develop coronavirus antibody tests to help companies make decisions without risking a second round of infection.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Arts, told CNN on Friday that antibody testing could show who has developed immunity to the coronavirus and can safely return to work without re-infection.

“It’s very important to understand and comprehend how much this virus is infiltrating this society,” he said.

At the “Today” show, Fauci said companies that develop them say a large number of antibody tests should be available in a few days or weeks.

The test can tell if someone has previously been infected and recovered, while a molecular test shows if a tat person has become infected at the time of the test.

These two tests can be used to determine if a person is immune and whether the disease is transmitted, which is crucial in deciding who can return to work.

If a person has antibodies in their blood, it means that they have immune cells available to fight the virus, which reduces the risk of re-infections. Extensive testing can determine how many people have antibodies, which affects whether there are social distance constraints in life.

– Adrianna Rodriguez