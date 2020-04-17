Coronavirus live updates: White House republishes instructions; some Florida beaches open up; China Review Wuhan Death Event – News – The Palm Beach Post

Stock futures showed a positive reaction on Friday as President Donald Trump and some CEOs focused on how and when the re-opening of their states will take place, while China’s sudden sharp review of deaths continued to highlight the human cost of a dangerous coronavirus pandemic.

Stock markets were green in Europe and Asia before Wall Street opened.

Trump’s “Opening Up America Again” guidelines include three steps, but will not begin until states have had 14 consecutive days of decline in COVID-19 cases and have testing and hospital capacity to deal with potential coronavirus spikes.

“Some states are opening faster than others,” Trump said Thursday. “We don’t open everyone at once, but one careful step at a time.”

At least one major opening will take place on Friday. In Jacksonville, Florida, the city’s parks and beaches are open to “essential activities,” including walking and biking for a few hours in the morning and evening.

Amid the very suffering news, China, which has been criticized for its lack of transparency, added 1,290 virus incidents in Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the city’s total to 3,869. China blamed its initial undergrowth on its overburdened health system.

According to data from John Hopkins University, there are more than 671,400 cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 2.1 million worldwide on Friday. COVID-19 has killed more than 33,200 Americans and 145,700 worldwide.

The city parks are open all day, but the pavilion and picnic areas remain closed.

The changes came after early discussions between Mayor Lenny Curry and President Ron DeSantis about reopening the city. While it’s too early to tell, Curry said data from confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations show the city has successfully smoothed the curve.

The beaches are open daily from 18:00 to 11:00 and from 17:00. at 8.00 The Social Guidelines remain in force. City parks are open during normal times, but pavilions and picnic areas remain closed.

“This can be the beginning of a return to normal life,” Curry said. Respect and abide by these restrictions. Stay within the safety guidelines for yourself and your neighbors. “

China is raising the number of viruses sharply, blaming hospitals for mistakes

China, which has been heavily criticized for lacking transparency in the outbreak of the coronavirus, wisely revised the official death toll in the heart of Wuhan on Friday, adding more than a thousand virus-related deaths.

China’s official Xinhua news agency said the deficit fell from a number of factors, including deaths of people at home because overcrowded hospitals had no room for them, erroneous reports from medical staff focused on saving lives and deaths in a few medical facilities. t linked to the epidemic information network.

The latest figures raised China’s overall death toll to 4,632 of the 3,342 previously reported.

The Chinese authorities have denied covering up the cases, saying their reports were accurate and timely. However, the U.S. World Health Organization has had to deal with criticism to deal with the Chinese outbreak, and President Donald Trump has suspended funding for the WHO, according to its pro-China bias.

– Associated Press

The antiviral drug Remdesivir was reported to be promising for coronavirus treatment

An antiviral drug called Remdesivir causes “rapid recovery of fever and respiratory symptoms, almost all patients are discharged in less than a week,” for Chicago hospital patients, the medical site STAT reports.

Remdesivir is one of a number of drugs under development to treat or cure the coronavirus. Clinical trials are conducted to ensure safety and efficacy. There is no guarantee that Chicago Hospital results will come elsewhere.

The result of more than a decade of Gilead Sciences research Remdesivir has been tested for several potential applications in recent years. The company tested the drug for the treatment of Ebola in West Africa in 2014. It has also been tested for the treatment of SARS and hepatitis C.

– Nathan Bomey

The governor of Wisconsin continues to drop out of schools and dismantle the business

As President Trump pushes governors to reopen their states, the Wisconsin governor is about to disband, closing schools for the rest of the year and ordering many businesses to remain closed until the end of May.

A new order by Democratic government Tony Evers on Thursday will keep hundreds of thousands of schoolchildren away from classrooms for almost three months – others will not receive virtual education at all.

The move comes when business owners and Republicans urged Evers to abandon restrictions, not extend them. Republican law enforcement also threatened to shoot the head of the state health agency from his post to oversee the state’s response to the outbreak and announced it would take the governor to court.

“Things will not return to normal until there is a vaccine and treatment for this disease,” Evers objected at the news conference without warning, assuming schools reopen in the fall unless there are few cases and the number of tests available increases significantly. .

– Molly Beck

Asian stocks rose on Friday on better-than-expected Chinese economic data

Shares rose in Asia on Friday after China reported economic data that was gloomy but better than expected.

Strong transparency followed Thursday’s meeting on Wall Street through the purchase of Amazon, healthcare stocks and other niche markets booming in the coronavirus crisis.

According to China, the economic contraction was 6.8% in January-March as the country fought the coronavirus. It’s the worst performance since at least the late 1970s. Nor is it so bad that the double-digit decline in some analysts ’forecasts will diminish, although the latest figures suggest the recovery will be slow.

U.S. futures were higher as the S&P 500 rose 3.3%, while the Dow industry’s share rose 3.6%.

There have been references in a New Jersey nursing home where 18 bodies were found

The owner of a massive New Jersey nursing home where the bodies of the dead residents were found in COVID-19 said Thursday that the situation is “under control” and that they have the appropriate staff to erupt to break out. Nonetheless, CEO Phil Murphy has ordered his lawyer to inspect the home.

Thirty-five people have died at Andover Rehabilitation and Salt Home I and II since late March. Five bodies were found in the emergency transfer area on Easter Sunday while authorities received tips. In addition, 13 were found on Monday.

Andover’s problems are symbolic to those who play in nursing homes nationwide but extend beyond the recent outbreak. For example, there were 23 complaints in one pharmaceutical facility that led to referrals over the past three years, according to Medicare & Medicaid Services. It was given a one-star rating, which means “much below average” on the Medicare website. Read more here.

– Abbott Koloff, Suzanne Cervanka, Jennifer Jean Miller and Lori Comstock

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to face previous prison sentences for coronavirus

President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is scheduled for early release from New York’s federal prison due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to accusations of paying money to compensate for campaign finance violations to women who claimed to have had sex with Trump and lying to Congress.

Cohen was due to be released in 20121, but he will serve his final sentence at home after 14 days of quarantine. Cohen has hired his tenure in Otisville, New York, where 14 inmates and seven guards have been infected with the virus, said a knowledgeable person who is not allowed to speak in public.

– Kevin Johnson

Cinemas are among the first to reopen according to the White House plan

Cinemas should reopen in three stages according to the guidelines published by the White House on Thursday.

Just when theaters like restaurants, sports stadiums, and churches get the public back in line with Trump’s management plan, it’s not yet visible. It is up to the Directors-General to decide when their states are ready to take the first step back to what was once considered normal.

In his daily news conference, President Donald Trump announced the reopening that some are more prepared than others. The plan did not include a timetable.

– Chris Woodyard and Bryan Alexander

Beyoncé surprisingly appears on ABC’s Disney Family Singalong

Beyoncé performed on a surprising Thursday at “The Disney Family Singalong.” The ABC special program is designed to provide spoonfuls of sugar – like the “Mary Poppins” classic and a brighter vibe – during challenging coronavirus times.

The cavalcade of stars, which appears in many of their living rooms and kitchens, also featured Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and Demi Lovato.

Scenes from classic Disney animated films provided colorful backgrounds for many of the performances, which were supposed to clearly limit production. The lyrics ran at the bottom of the screen, and a golden set of Mickey Mouse ears made a mimicked ball to help the singers at home.

Beyoncé, an unannounced addition, dedicated to “When You Want Stars from” Pinocchio, “to all the health care workers who have worked tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe.”

– Bill Keveney

Britain will extend the lock for 3 weeks

The closure of the United Kingdom, which is due to be reviewed today, has been extended for at least three weeks. “Relaxing any existing measures could be detrimental to both public health and our economy,” Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said at a news conference on Thursday, adding: “We must continue to socially distance ourselves.”

Raab represents Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is recovering from the coronavirus after a stay at the ICU. The national lock has been in force since 23 March. According to the Johns Hopkins database, more than 104,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the UK and more than 13,700 have died.

– Grace Hauck

Midwestern governors partnered to reopen regional economy

The governors of Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana and Kentucky announced Thursday that states plan to coordinate the reopening of the Midwest economy.

In the prime minister’s statement, the governors said they would consider four key factors before resuming: Continuous management of new infections and hospitalizations, improved testing and traceability, adequate health care capacity to handle revival, and best practices for social exclusion from the workplace.

Michigan and Illinois are the states that report the strongest cases of coronavirus.

– Grace Hauck