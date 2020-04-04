Coronavirus lock: With the change in the Premier League, the Premier League will finally have a problem

While many executives had entered the video of the Premier League conference on Friday, expecting a few hours of aggression, the atmosphere is said to be “mostly humiliating”, as if the intensity of the Coronavirus crisis was finally clear. This meant that the agreement reached one of the most controversial issues recently. All attendees are committed to completing the 2019-20 season, but only if it is safe – even if it means going until October. No date has been set, as many realize it is useless. At the same time, the idea of ​​ending the season was killed despite some insistence on trying to ensure it.

Beyond that, “there was a lot of flogging” – according to one source – “but there was progress, and it was useful.”

It could also describe football last week. Some games have commented on the high-speed news cycle, saying that although there are no traces of these games. Every day there is a big new debate, from the disclosure of ambitious solutions to the crisis and the issue of ending the season, to the employees on the fabric and the many disagreements about the salaries of the players.

That week, the game – and especially the Premier League – saw hard blows that helped a few minds. All of them are well aware that the very positive international credibility of the competition has been built for a long time, but it can quickly fall into a few mistakes in this crisis. That’s why clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have commented on the staff.

This naturally played a role in some of the Premier League’s special and admirable decisions. The 125 125m budget is projected to be paid to the EFL and the National League, as the football pyramid is under heavy financial pressure, while 20 20million is to “support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the COVID epidemic.” -19 “will be donated.

Given the 125 125 million, some sources feel that this is “at least naked” because it is money anyway. Similarly, there will be a feeling that he is not doing the whole league for the lower leagues. According to a source, this is “better than nothing”, but it is not a rescue package.

However, even skeptics feel that Premier League clubs are at least ahead of the curve. There is a great deal of awareness about optics, especially when the pressure to return to football is exacerbated when mortality peaks.

This greatly affected the signal for the biggest number of the week: the player’s salary. The 20 clubs unanimously agreed to consult with their coaches about the conditional reduction and deferral of “30% of the total annual bonus”, with talks set to begin on Saturday with the captains.

However, there is room for more broad-based policies.

The club’s 20 captains had previously held their Friday morning meeting, where they recaptured much of their moral ground – blinding everyone from their clubs to Matthew Hancock, the health minister, and many opportunistic politicians. Take the initiative to create a fund. It is instructive for the NHS to see how it works if wages are reduced, especially if the fund’s funding is based on interest.

This is one of the most important points of all: what clubs can really do. When the vast majority are willing to do their job, many players are upset by the media’s intentions, and the feeling is that most clubs still do not need to reduce the salaries of non-gaming employees. As many have pointed out, they still have the money to distribute, and there’s the provocation that’s ultimately on the orders of billionaire owners.

Similarly, it should be acknowledged that there are real concerns among several Premier League clubs, and some estimates suggest that they should return if even part of the money has to be distributed. That’s why they now feel the need to treat players.

That’s why there has been frustration with the initial moves of Spurs and Newcastle, especially when not much is known yet, not all of their poor communication. Public relations has not been a good week for Daniel Levy, but it has probably gotten worse for PFA president Gordon Taylor.

Another important development in all of this is how the main body of the players has been effectively sidelined in wage negotiations and shows their powerlessness. Clubs are now moving directly to the captains. WhatsApp’s message to some PFA members about their union is “reform, reform, reform.”

Climate change is on the rise.

Meanwhile, the situation in the Premier League has definitely changed. Friday’s long video conference didn’t offer much of an idea to play this season, and there’s really no pressure on the expected hard-to-return dates.

They realized they just had to wait. They know they have to be flexible. Any pre-May planning can only make them fall and make them look greedy and insensitive.

At the same time, it is understood that UEFA is very happy with the approach of the Premier League, especially since the continent’s body emphasizes a united program.

On their part, Uefa’s leadership has been praised by some in the UK. Many feel lost around the Premier League because of the provocations and horrors.

The hope is to change now, because everything really changes the mind.

