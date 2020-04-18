Coronavirus lockdown diets look the same around the world: bread, beans, and comfort food.

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Available for free in your inbox.

When it comes to eating a crisis, we find that humans are very similar.

Food trends seen in the United States last month as blockade measures moved from Asia to other parts of the world-stockpiling, return to comfortable food-even sudden obsession with freshly baked bread is actually spreading around the world According to an early report on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis from the US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Services process, a global supply chain emerged.

The habits picked up during the lockdown may not persist after being released, but after all, you’re eating food at a restaurant that everyone misses, and you’re probably probably tired of beans already -The harmonious response is actually decades long, a global trend. As for food, I eat from the same menu more than ever.

Wonderful flour and yeast

Earlier anecdotal reports show that the blockade has been announced globally, so people are falling into a similar pattern. [It’s too early for many definitive data.] From Colombia to Bulgaria, people stockpile dried canned beans, grains, and potatoes, start baking bread, make orchids with yeast, and I started to make flour. USDA.

The implementation of flour and other staple foods has led governments from Kazakhstan to Cambodia to Algeria to restrict or ban the export of locally produced basic foods. On the other hand, according to a USDA report, imported foods are affordable in many places due to delays in logistics at some ports and borders, coupled with currency fluctuations and unemployment, and buyers are basically I returned to good food. And for those who can afford it, online grocery shopping and delivery is now booming around the world.

Demand for meat, especially premium cuts, has declined in many parts of the world as tourism has stopped and restaurants have closed. This means that the demand for marbled Wagyu in Japan is declining sharply, and in Spain the sales of the country’s famous Iberian ham are growing, demanding lack of storage space and government support. In Asia, where countries have been working on blockades and closures since January, demand for competing oil prices has fallen due to intensified tourism and special night outs. The need for vegetable oils is diminished because there is less tendency to fry at home.

Before Barcelona, ​​Deli meat, sausage, and Iberico ham hit the shelves in 2019, a coronavirus pandemic weakened the demand for such specialty products. Wire Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg-Universal Image Group via Getty Images Jeffrey Greenberg-Universal Image Group via Getty Images

On the other hand, people seem to turn to anxiety and look at foods that are comfortable to fill their time. In Italy, that means returning to cooking pizza from scratch. In the United States, this seems to mean supplementing a cooked meal or a guilty pleasure snack. Until the crisis of the coronavirus, it is a type of processed food that has struggled to counter the growing popularity of healthy eating. Either way, carbohydrates are popular.

“Some people will find it comfortable to eat,” says Fatima Hachem, senior nutritionist at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome. “We assume this is the behavior that people have in times of crisis.”

Monotonous menu

Hachem says it’s too early to see what the long-term impact on the food supply chain and diet will be. FAO has no data yet on how their diet is changing, but they also know that canned beans [generally legumes] are now a major food group in the world. I am.

[It’s not a bad thing, Hachem points out. Taking raw food from cans is a perfectly valid diet, especially for now. FAO just gets more protein from beans. I think I need to get it.]

But that’s not so surprising, and at times of crisis we all seem to eat more or less the same thing.

Even before the COVID-19 crisis, “the diets around the world were in a harmonious diet,” says Hachem. “And diversity was at risk. We mainly rely on some types of staple foods, meat and poultry. Even fruits and vegetables are becoming more similar. ”

She points out that there are many reasons for this. Globalization has fused food culture, as well as urbanization and changing tastes among young people. The diversity of the workforce is also a factor. Women are entering the workforce more and more globally, and now they are burdened with a double burden of work both inside and outside their homes, putting more time pressure on cooking and preparing food.

However, our diet is also becoming monotonous due to the decline in biodiversity of our food systems, the increasingly industrialized by-products of agriculture, rapid urbanization, and our love for monoculture.

According to FAO’s 2019 report from the Genetic Resources Commission for Food and Agriculture, of the 6,000 plant species cultivated by humans, only 9 account for 66% of the crops cultivated. . Of the 7,774 local livestock species worldwide, 26% are endangered.

This poses a risk to environmental robustness, food supply chain safety, and even potential exposure to pandemics from diseases that jump from animals to humans. It also makes our food less nutritious, less interesting and less unique.

The COVID-19 crisis could offer the opportunity to reassess our dietary approach. We may review the diversity of our diet and food system and revisit local forgotten foods, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables.

It makes us healthier and less susceptible to infections, Hachem points out.

But she is not optimistic that this crisis will be one that forces us to permanently change the way we eat. After all, “comfort food” does not mean change.

“Changing the diet takes a very long time, which is a very slow process,” she says. “I think when lockdown goes away, people will revert to their old habits.”

Now she says, “We’re just dealing.”

