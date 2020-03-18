Coronavirus: Los Angeles Lakers Players Quarantined for 14 Days and To Be Evaluated: Reports

Members of the Los Angeles Lakers have been quarantined for 14 days and will undergo a coronavirus screening test, many media reported Tuesday.

The Lakers reportedly attended a team conference call Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets, their latest opponent, revealed that four of their players tested positive for coronavirus. Only one of those four players showed symptoms.

Among them is All-Star Kevin Durant, who is inactive in his first season with the Nets while recovering from an Achilles surgery. Durant said he was one of three asymptomatic players and that he felt “good”.

Image:

Kevin Duranr photographed on the bench during the Nets’ clash with the Lakers

The Nets and Lakers played on March 10th.

The Lakers issued a press release Tuesday night that did not specifically mention whether players are being quarantined or tested.

However, the statement reads, in part, “Given the risks of exposure from our game against the Nets on March 10, we are following the next steps in our COVID-19 procedures and protocol that have been created in consultation with various NBA health officials, and our UCLA Health Physicians. “

Brooklyn was on the move off the west coast and was scheduled to play its first fanless game at the Chase Center in San Francisco last Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. Instead, the Nets flew home from San Francisco after the NBA suspended all games on Wednesday night, starting with the two contests scheduled for that night.

So far, all four Nets members and two Jazz members, All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, plus Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons are the NBA players who have tested positive for the virus.

The NBA has been out for at least 30 days and is not expected to play again for eight weeks, if not longer.

