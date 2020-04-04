Coronavirus Makes the Earth More Rare, Seismologists say

People say that coronavirus pandemics have a seismic effect on our way of life – and they are 1,000% correct … because seismologists notice how quiet they are.

A geologist and seismologist named Thomas Lecocq, working at an observatory in Brussels, Belgium, noted that the change in seizures he recorded with his colleagues from the face of the Earth – says they have greatly decreased since the middle in March.

However, that is how many others outside of China – which has been compelled to endure since at least February, if not soon – are beginning to come into force. living orders, quarantine guides, and in some cases … country mandatory locks.

Our staff is telecommunications. The ground continued to shake. Ground movements at frequencies 1-20 Hz, mainly due to human activity (cars, trains, industries, …) are lower due to the implementation of government-compliant measures. #StayHome @ibzbe @CrisiscenterBE pic.twitter.com/pGgQAyLuUP

– Seismologie.be (@Seismologie_be) March 20, 2020

The Belgian study continues that flows in that area caused by human activity have fallen at least a third in recent weeks, meaning people are not driving on the roads, walking. . as they used to.

Needless to say, the same search can be found around other parts of the world, including here in the United States, where we are constantly zooming in, especially on beaches.

Interesting – Brussels seismologists say the innovation is actually helping them pay more attention to important things … such as future earthquakes, exact aftershock locations, changes in oceans and tectonic plates they are often invisible.

Long story short, the coronavirus can help us delay and prepare for the natural disasters we now hear coming from a mile away.