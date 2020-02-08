Coronavirus: Malaysia advises Singapore on prevention measures after Orange Alert | Malaysia

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the chairman of Nadma, speaks during a press conference on February 8, 2020 at the Ministry of Health about the latest developments in the novel corona virus. Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad and Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo will also be present. – Bernama picture

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 / PRNewswire / – Malaysia will hold talks with Singapore after the island nation increased its disease outbreak response system (Dorscon) concentration from yellow to orange to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in 2019.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the discussions would include discussions about measures to protect workers from both countries.

“We want to investigate how both countries can prevent the virus from spreading further because many of our citizens work in Singapore and vice versa.

“I discussed this matter with Dr. C. Suresh Kumar, senior infectious disease consultant at Sungai Buloh Hospital, and we are very concerned about the current developments in the infection,” she said at a press conference today on the latest developments in coronavirus. infection situation.

The Deputy Prime Minister said in the case of Singapore, there have been victims infected with the virus from visiting Chinese nationals.

On the other hand, Dr. Wan Azizah, chairman of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), said the cases in Malaysia were not direct transfers from Chinese nationals to the country.

“We do not want to have cases from Malaysians to Malaysians who have not traveled to China or are in contact with Chinese nationals. These are the sporadic cases that we want to contain,” she said.

The Singapore Department of Health (MOH) yesterday uncovered new cases of corona viruses involving citizens of Singapore with no known connections to previous cases or with no travel experience to China, and subsequently increased the Dorscon value from yellow to orange.

The Republic also increased the level of protection for vulnerable groups, including the interruption of school and external activities until the end of the school vacation in March.

When asked whether Malaysia should introduce a blanket travel ban for all Chinese nationals, the Deputy Prime Minister replied that this was not necessary at this time.

Dr. Wan Azizah said that besides avoiding unnecessary panic, the current position of the World Health Organization was also taken into account that widespread travel bans and restrictions were not required to stop the outbreak.

“In Malaysia, the situation is still under control. We need to strike a balance between maintaining public health and preventing the spread of infection while ensuring that the economy does not suffer, ”she said.

However, the deputy prime minister admitted that the coronavirus cases had affected economic growth, particularly the tourism and hospitality sectors, and small and medium-sized businesses, including the host family business.

Dr. Wan Azizah said there is no reason for people to panic because he fears that the Malaysian who tested positive on February 4 “spread” the virus in several places before being diagnosed.

She said the Ministry of Health identified 69 people who were in close contact with the 41-year-old man, and after diagnostic and validation tests were done, they were all confirmed to be negative for the coronavirus.

Born in Selangor, he was the first Malaysian to be tested for coronavirus after attending a meeting in Singapore from January 16 to 22, attended by international attendees, including delegates from China.

To date, 16 people in Malaysia have tested positive for the novel 2019 corona virus, 12 of which are Chinese nationals and four are native. – Bernama