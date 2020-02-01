Coronavirus: Malaysian Embassy in Beijing sends team to Wuhan | Malaysia

Taxi drivers in protective suits are seen in front of a residential area after the outbreak of the new corona virus and the city lock in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on January 28, 2020. The Malaysian ambassador to China, Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin, said a A team of six embassy officials were tasked with collecting and updating the list of Malaysians in Wuhan. – China Daily photo via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, February 1 – The Malaysian embassy in Beijing today sent an advance team to Wuhan to coordinate and support the process of repatriating 120 Malaysians to Hubei province after the outbreak of the new 2019 corona virus in that country.

The Malaysian ambassador to China, Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin, said that a team of six embassy officials were tasked with collecting and updating the list of Malaysians present there.

He said the team would also work with local authorities to later repatriate the Malaysians.

“Our advance team left for Wuhan this morning (and). The journey there took approximately 12 to 13 hours and is expected to arrive at midnight (local time).

“The team will gather the Malaysians and update the list of names for their return process,” he said when Bernama contacted them today.

Nushirwan said talks with China about the evacuation of the Malaysians have been going well so far, and stakeholders are expected to return to commercial flights in the near future.

He said details of the flight date will be released by the Malaysian government after an agreement has been reached with China.

“Coordination with the Chinese government went well, they (China) understand our situation, (they) are very flexible and accommodating. Putrajaya will announce the date (of the return) later, ”he said.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said yesterday that Malaysian military aircraft are not allowed to enter China to bring back the Malaysians who have been stranded in areas affected by the Coronavirus outbreak in the republic. – Bernama