Coronavirus: Malaysian High Comm in constant communication with Malaysians in Wuhan | Malaysia

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the Malaysian High Commission is in constant contact with 49 Malaysians in Wuhan to keep up to date with the outbreak of the new 2019 corona virus. – Picture from Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, June 10 / PRNewswire / – The Malaysian High Commission in Beijing, China and the consulate in Xi’an are in constant contact with 49 Malaysians in Wuhan to stay informed of the new outbreak of the corona virus in 2019, Foreign Minister Datuk said Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said there was no need to take the Malaysians home at the moment and said that such a step would depend on how critical the situation was.

Saifuddin said this at a press conference here today after a cluster coordination meeting on coronavirus chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

He urged Malaysians across China, particularly Wuhan, to contact the High Commission or nearest consulate so that the government could monitor their situation.

“We also advise Malaysians who have returned from China to seek medical help if they feel unwell,” added Saifuddin.

Meanwhile, General Director of Health Datuk Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah that the coronavirus situation in Malaysia, which consisted of four confirmed cases, was classified as cluster infection because only a small group of tourists from China were involved and there was no infection among them the Malaysian population.

Regarding procedures that have been implemented in the country regarding Chinese tourists, he said that people who have symptoms and have tested positive for coronavirus are hospitalized immediately.

“If they test positive but show no symptoms, they will be observed for about two weeks,” added Dr. Noor Hisham added, saying that the logistics of such an arrangement will be discussed with the Chinese embassy in Malaysia. – Bernama