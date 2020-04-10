Coronavirus: Manchester United’s Harry Maguire launches food distribution network for seniors in Sheffield

Harry Maguire, the captain of Manchester United, has spoken of his pride in being able to provide basic food packaging for his mother’s pension in Sheffield.

The UK International is a motivating factor in the formation of #PlayersTogether – a charity fund created by players to support the NHS – as well as United’s various efforts to help those affected by the Cronavirus epidemic.

Now, with the help of two local businesses, Maguire has also set up a food distribution network for the elderly living in the village of Musburu, where he grew up.

“I’m proud of Musburu’s roots,” Maguire said. “This is a place where I grew up and my family still lives. I go back as far as I can to visit everyone. There is always a real sense of community in the area that is more important now than ever.

“In times like these, you think a lot about your loved ones and the elderly, so I just wanted to do something to help those who need it the most,” he said.

“Hirings’ top store is an institute in Musborough, so my father and I approached them to create the food packages needed daily for people aged 70 and over – or their caregivers – in the local area,” he said.

“Hirings has been great at helping us do this, like their suppliers Fields Fruit and Veg, who want to do all the deliveries – so it’s been an incredible team effort so far,” he said. My family and I hope it will provide less comfort for those who may be trying.

“The main reason I wanted to say a few words is just to draw attention to the fact that if people tell us who needs them, we can claim that these are food packages. So, if you want, one of these packages,” he said. Receive them, or get to know someone else who can appreciate one of them, please search the Mussburo Comprehensive Association on Facebook for more details.

“I appreciate that not all seniors are online, but I hope friends, family or caregivers can help.”

A message was posted on the Facebook page of the Mosborough Comprehensive Association, thanking Maguire for his help.

“We’ve contacted local boy Harry Maguire and we have good news to share,” he said. “The Manchester United and England footballers have kindly offered to provide a food package of essentials to the elderly (aged 70 and over) in the Mossburg area,” he said.

“Harry recognizes the difficulty for some of our older residents right now and about the present – plus amazing friends, family and caregivers -” Harry said.

“So, he wanted to do something that could help. Harry was arranging the packages of kind food by Hargis Top Store. Then they were delivered by Fields Fruit and Veg, so it’s a real effort in the community.” Is.

“It will be a package for every family and the deadline for us to receive the information will be Wednesday, April 15. Herrings Top Shop, Fields Fruit and Veg plan to deliver them to everyone as soon as possible,” he said.

“As well as two retailers, we just want to thank Harry and his family for being kind and helping the elderly in the illustrated community.”

