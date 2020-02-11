Coronavirus: Masked Xi emerges from absence to visit the “front”

Chinese President Xi Jinping performed publicly, put on a face mask, and had the temperature measured at a front-line coronavirus facility in Beijing’s Chaoyang district.

Photos and videos of the visit, carried by state news agencies and television stations, do not deviate from the usual advertising appearances of Xi and other representatives of the Chinese Communist Party. However, Xi’s appearance brought the Chinese head of state into a remarkably vacant phase at a critical time when he was strikingly avoiding public attention.

Xi has briefly met with Cambodia’s autocratic leader Hun Sen for the past 12 days, but has otherwise stayed away from the cameras, even when his country has faced the most pressing public health crisis since the Sars outbreak in 2002.

Xi left it to other Communist Party officials to calm concerns about the novel coronavirus or to celebrate tireless medical workers. It was Prime Minister Li Keqiang who instead went to the Wuhan Coronavirus epicenter to meet with officials and workers.

In their carefully checked broadcasts and publications, state media tried to portray Xi as the man behind the scenes of the crisis response.

But its relative absence did not go unnoticed.

Some suspected it had been forced and there were unfounded rumors that Xi had been overthrown or had a stroke.

Others argued that it was a strategic decision. By avoiding public attention, Xi may have attempted to take responsibility for Beijing’s response to the crisis and to distance itself from the mistakes made by the leadership of the Communist Regional Party in Wuhan.

“Someone has to take responsibility for the continued spread of the coronavirus, and they may not want to be that person,” said Bruce Dickson, China expert and chair of political science at George Washington University, in an interview last week.

For Xi, however, it may no longer make sense to push back as his absence has sparked speculation and public control has increasingly turned away from the failings of local cadres to more systematically complain about the ruling Communist Party in Beijing.

Under the leadership of Xi, the party has been working to expand a system that critics reward loyalty and sanction bad news bearers. As a result, local officials are encouraged to close their eyes to problems that the Communist Party does not see as an immediate priority, some of their critics say.

Frustration with this approach rose to a new level last week after Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang succumbed to the coronavirus. Li was one of the first to raise the alarm about the new virus in late December, at a time when officials might still be able to curb its spread.

Instead of alarming her colleagues in Beijing, the Wuhan Li authorities arrested and silenced her.

His death triggered a short-lived Chinese online campaign under the hashtag #WeWantFreedomOfSpeech last week that was directed against what many saw as an attempt by officials to cover up the crisis by mid-January and suppress warnings.

Censors cleared many of the online complaints, but officials announced an investigation into Li’s death.

It was unclear whether the appearance of Xi was related to the spread of signs of frustration among some Chinese citizens, but the President’s message was clear: trust the Communist Party to face the outbreak.

According to state television, Xi admitted that the situation remains serious. However, he added that the Chinese leadership will take further measures to curb the spread of the virus and prevent mass layoffs due to the economic impact.

China will prevail against the virus.