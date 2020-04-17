New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the city will not return to normal amid the outbreak of the coronavirus until July or August.

On Thursday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the government’s order to stay home until March 15.

Mr Komo could not say what would happen after the extension was ordered, saying “we will see depending on what it shows.”

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

Mr de Belsio told Fox News on Thursday that he did not think the city would return to normal by early July.

He said he did not want to give the New York people a false hope that they could gather in large groups from May 15 onwards.

Mr de Blasio said that if people followed the instructions to stay at home, the city could probably return to normal before the end of the summer.

Read more

“But the light at the end of the tunnel is later in the summer, because whatever we go to in the fall we can get it right. But [it will take a long time] there is a lot of discipline.”

“July, August is the month we need to get back to normal,” Mr de Blasio added.

Google’s coronavirus page shows that the state of New York has 222,284 confirmed deaths and at least 14,636 deaths.

According to a tracking project hosted by Johns Hopkins University, 654,301 people are going national higher and higher who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The death toll has risen to at least 31,628.

[Tags] ToTranslate New York City [b] Bill de Blasio [t] Andrew Covem [t] New York [t] New York [t] Fox News [t] News