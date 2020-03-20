Coronavirus: Member of Mike Pence’s staff assessments positive

WASHINGTON – A member of Vice President Mike Pence’s personnel has tested constructive for coronavirus, the White Property stated Friday, marking the very first such infection inside of the best rungs of the administration.

Katie Miller, a spokeswoman for Pence, did not identify the staffer, nor did she say exclusively exactly where the particular person worked. Pence is primary the administration’s coronavirus process pressure and has been a common presence at the president’s facet in latest months.

“This evening we ended up notified that a member of the Business office of the Vice President examined optimistic for the Coronavirus,” Miller reported in assertion. “Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence experienced close make contact with with the individual.”

Miller mentioned get in touch with tracing was staying carried out in accordance with rules from the Centers for Ailment Command and Avoidance. Pence stated Monday that he had not been examined for the virus. Trump was tested and claimed his exam was detrimental.

The vice president’s place of work did not straight away answer to queries about the place the staff members member worked or no matter whether Pence experienced been examined someday this week.

“I have not been analyzed however,” Pence said Monday. “I’m in regular session with the White Household health practitioner, and he said I’ve not been exposed to any one for any period of time of time that had the coronavirus, and that my wife and I have no indications.”

