Coronavirus Mental Health Workers

As a critical care physician in New York City, Monica is used for dealing with severe octane disorders and in the treatment of critically ill patients. But she says the COVID-19 outbreak is unlike anything she has seen. Over the past few weeks, the operating rooms have been transformed into ICUs, doctors of all backgrounds have been involved in emergency room work, and her two colleagues have become ICU patients. While Monica is proud of her colleagues for their commitment to the challenge, she said she has struggled to prolong their battle with a highly contagious disease with no known cure.

To make matters worse, Monica recently tested positive for COVID-19, and believes she brought it to her husband. Both were sick and deprived, but it was far more difficult to deal with the disease than she did. Monica said that while the risks involved in her work are being exploited, she feels the hospital has protected her and her family – and she blamed herself, in part, on her husband’s disease. Monica, who asked for anonymity because she was afraid of a panel of experts talking about the truth, said “not only, like the hospital, then the system allows us to be doctors but not. Keep us safe, but I didn’t keep my family. ”

In hospitals around the world, doctors, nurses and other health workers like Monica are fighting an enemy who has already killed over 95,000 people, including more than 16,000 in the United States. And like any war, the battle with COVID-19 will not only result in direct losses, but also take a serious toll on the minds of many survivors.

It would be years before the COVID-19 brain disease was fully understood, but some previous data have already shown a negative picture. A study published March 23 in the medical journal JAMA found that of the 1,257 medical staff who work with COVID-19 patients in China, 50.4% reported symptoms of depression. 44.6% reported anxiety, 34% infertility, and 71.5% reported distress. Nurses and other first line workers are among those with the most severe symptoms.

In the interview with TIME, many doctors and nurses he said the COVID-19 campaign makes them feel more dedicated to their profession, and they are determined to push and help their patients. However, many others agree with negative thinking. Fearing to spread the disease to their families, they are frustrated about the inadequacies and inadequacies that they cannot do enough for the sick, tired as the hours go on without a good look in the place is not, and, most of all, very sad for the dying patients, many of them wandering without loved ones by their side.

Related Articles

These are mortals who have been hard to harm others. Natalie Jones, an ICU registered nurse at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Hamilton, New Jersey, says she is deeply concerned about getting rid of people who want to visit their loved ones for the first time. She’s trying to find ways to show compassion where she can – last week, she delivered a message from the patient’s wife before he died: “That they love him, and O.K. to go. ”But even taking the message of that kind of emotional weight can be overwhelming.

“We carry this responsibility to families,” said Jones, who has difficulty in having sex without difficulty. “And we realized it was very difficult for them to be there.” It is also harmful. As nurses, we are healers, and we are compassionate. That is very close to us. ”

“All of us are affected,” Jones said, whose stressful programs were already widely accepted during the outbreak, killing her with a bed that could help her cope with her problems. “To say that we are not going to lie.”

Coronavirus receives a lot of memory even on those specialists who are not on the front line. Since the onset of the outbreak, Dr. Morgan Katz, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, has been a long-time advocate for nursing homes and centers on how to treat coronavirus. But she is struggling between what she believes to be the right path and what is actually possible in this crisis. Many of her counseling centers suffer from a lack of protective equipment, shortage of staff and inadequate testing, and lack of medical assistance is available.

Katz said “We didn’t have the resources before that which we needed, and that overwhelmed them beyond anything else.” It’s sad that I really feel sorry for these nursing homes and the staff of those care homes, because I truly believe that they are trying to do the right thing. But I really don’t feel they are being protected the way we need to protect them. ”

Finding ways to support mental health professionals may be a key factor in the fight against COVID-19. Dr. Albert Wu, professor of health policy and management and medicine at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Health, said evidence from the 2003 SARS outbreak shows lack of support for health care workers in distress, including the provision of adequate protective equipment. , can ruin their “calmness and perseverance,” ultimately leading to fatigue and suffering. Some health workers may leave work, be absent from work, or develop PTSD, and any mental health condition can increase. In addition, health workers are human beings like the rest of us, and in extreme anxiety, they can be prone to making mistakes – which can have serious consequences for patients, and further disregard for the health of doctors. the doctors. Wu said, “We can’t escape our science.”

The Story of Pornography

Heroes of the Lines

The stories of the brave workers put their lives in danger to save us

If health care workers cannot provide the usual care that it is essential to doctors, they may find something new known as “a moral injury,” says Dr. Wendy Dean, a psychiatrist. madness and co-operation of the Volunteer Reform Agent. . Dean said that American health care providers are used to doing everything to help the unhealthy, but the lack of adequate protective equipment and testing methods will force them to make “critical” decisions, such as choosing or risking infection. , their families and other patients to help everyone in care.

However, Dean said despite mental health problems among health workers it would not be sustainable until the problem developed.

“When I think the biggest challenge will come is if the disease breaks out and people start having time to process it,” she said. “Everything they saw, everything they did, everything they heard and motivated.”

Many health workers say that, amid all the uncertainties and tragedies, they find help when seeking support from their families, their communities, and each other. Another, Monica, said her friends brought her a meal with her husband after an illness, and she was very grateful for the support. She is also proud of how her teammates came together as a team to fight the disease. “It is now understood that everyone is in isolation,” she said. “What surprised me the most was that people got up to that call.”

Please send suggestions, guidance, and news from the first line to virus@time.com.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Rule Nine at nine.law@time.com.

.