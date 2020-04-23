Coronavirus: Missouri becomes first state to challenge China’s “horrific fraud campaign” – News – The Palm Beach Post

WASHINGTON – Missouri became the first state to challenge the Chinese government, citing a “horrific fraud campaign” linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

GOP State Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed in federal court on Tuesday, arguing that Chinese officials are responsible for the enormous deaths, suffering and financial losses they have caused to the world, including Missourians.

“The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers and did little to prevent the disease from spreading,” said compensatory Schmitt. “They must be accountable for their actions.”

Schmitt said Chinese officials and others, including laboratories and the Chinese Communist Party, had “engaged in misrepresentation, concealment, and countermeasures to obscure the severity and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak from the rest of the world.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths in Missouri rose to 215 in the state on Tuesday. The number of cases rose to 5,963.

“In Missouri, the impact of the virus is very real – thousands have been infected and many have died, families have been separated from their loved ones, small businesses are closing their doors and living wage-earners are struggling to set food at their tables,” Schmitt said.

The lawsuit also accuses the Chinese government of making the COVID-19 pandemic worse by “collecting” personal protective equipment such as masks.

Jonathan Turley, a professor of constitutional law at George Washington University who was the only witness the Republicans summoned to the judiciary in a counter-inquiry into President Donald Trump, explained that “such trials are exceptionally difficult” because China is protected by its sovereign immunity.

“The Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976 extends to general immunity in most U.S. lawsuits,” he wrote. “Exceptions are quite narrow and are rarely accepted by American courts. Those statutes clearly express the intention to discourage such lawsuits.”

In addition to damages claims, the lawsuit seeks to hold the Chinese government formally accountable for “the horrific fraudulent campaign, concealment, abuse and inaction of the Chinese authorities led to this pandemic.”

“During the critical weeks of the initial outbreak, the Chinese authorities deceived citizens, suppressed important information, arrested abusers, refused to pass on increasing evidence to humans, destroyed critical medical research, allowed millions of people around the world to be exposed to the virus, the suit stated.

The Missouri motion comes after nearly two dozen GOP lawmakers asked the Trump administration to move to China on Monday at the International Court of Justice. They say China violated the 2005 International Health Regulations by rejecting critical data on outbreaks and diseases.

Assistant: Associated Press