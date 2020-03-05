coronavirus:-monrovia-college-undergoes-‘deep-cleaning’-more-than-worries-about-attainable-exposure

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) — Clifton Center College in Monrovia was going through a “deep cleansing” Wednesday evening just after a mother or father arrived in contact with a particular person exposed to the novel coronavirus, college officials explained.

A statement from the Monrovia Unified Faculty District stated the mother or father and their small children have not proven any signs and will be self-isolating for 14 times out of an abundance of caution.

“In talking instantly with the Los Angeles County Department of General public Well being, no possibility is posed when no symptoms are present,” the assertion from superintendent Katherine Thorossian reported.

The faculty will be cleaned for the night and will be open Thursday.

The guardian operates in the overall health sector and had been in get hold of with a individual exposed to COVID-19.

Instructional resources will be furnished to the students all through their isolation period of time.

“In preserving with tips from the Facilities for Illness Control and Prevention and the Los Angeles County Office of General public Health and fitness, we will keep on advertising nutritious tactics, these kinds of as frequent hand washing, that are known to impede the unfold of the illness,” the assertion explained.