Coronavirus: Mosques in Johor, Terengganu to hold “solat hajat” | Malaysia

913 mosques in Johor were instructed to keep the “Solat Hajat”. – Picture of Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BAHRU, January 26 – A solat hajat (prayer of need) is being held in Johor and Terengganu mosques to ask Allah for help to protect Malaysia from the outbreak of the new 2019 Corona Virus (2019-nCoV) ,

In Johor, all 913 mosques in the state were instructed to hold the “Solat Hajat” again after the Friday prayer on January 31.

Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) director Datuk Md Rofiki Shamsudin said that after Friday prayers on January 17, the mosques also held a similar “solat hajat”.

“The public is also advised to pray for Allah’s protection against epidemic and contagious diseases such as influenza and coronavirus.

“If possible, you should recite the Doa three times after the Maghrib prayer for this purpose,” he said when he was contacted today.

In the meantime, the “Solat Hajat” will be held in Terengganu tomorrow after the Maghrib prayer in all mosques.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar also advised citizens to take reasonable precautionary measures and a high level of personal hygiene to prevent infection from the disease.

“May Allah SWT protect us all,” he said in a statement.

So far, it has been confirmed that four Chinese citizens visiting Malaysia are infected with the virus. – Bernama